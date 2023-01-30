Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Here's What The Bucks Reportedly Offered The Suns For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported what the Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Jae Crowder, Raptors, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to discuss the latest news and rumors ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline pertaining to Jae Crowder, the Toronto Raptors, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and more.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
Report: Suns Expected to Make 'Significant' Changes After This Season
Bleacher Report NBA writer Eric Pincus suggests drastic change is going to happen within the Phoenix Suns after the 2022-23 season.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Report: Suns Could Receive These Three Players in Jae Crowder-to-Bucks Deal
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in talks with the Milwaukee Bucks for Jae Crowder. According to Shams Charania, these three players have been proposed.
Milwaukee Bucks offer Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and a draft pick for Jae Crowder
The Bucks are deadset on acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Report: Suns Give Bucks Permission to Meet With Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have reportedly given permission to the Milwaukee Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder, per Shams Charania.
Saben Lee no longer with Phoenix Suns after second 10-day expired
Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee has provided more than most do on 10-day contracts. “He brings a lot of toughness at that position and just a spark,” Suns big Jock Landale said. “I think he’s been such a positive spark for the group, in the locker room, on the court. There’s never...
FOX Sports
Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Celtics Add Nine-Year NBA Veteran To G League Roster
The Maine Celtics announced on Tuesday that they had signed nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell to a contract.
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Today's opponents have some assets.
Latest Updates On Where Jae Crowder Could End Up In Trade Talks
Jae Crowder remains on the Phoenix Suns roster, but with the trade deadline coming up, he is likely to be moved. Here is the latest on what the Suns could potentially do with Crowder.
FOX Sports
Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
Predicting The 2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown deserve to be at the All-Star game.
“Maybe they just play well against us” — Giannis Antetokounmpo on the struggles the Milwaukee Bucks had against the Charlotte Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks endured a 29-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets in one of their three-game regular-season series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo closes in on Milwaukee Bucks franchise record
Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a few games away from breaking a franchise record with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Comments / 0