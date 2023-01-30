Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
Comments / 0