The Ringer
Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
The Ringer
Chiefs-Eagles Shows Two Ways to Build a Modern NFL Team. Which Will Win Out?
The biggest winner of Sunday’s conference championship games wasn’t the Eagles or Chiefs. It was the NFL on Fox marketing team, whose job it will be to sell the Super Bowl matchup to a worldwide audience over the next two weeks. That task is a lot easier with the top two MVP candidates squaring off: Jalen Hurts, a third-year pro who has broken out as a key cog in Philadelphia’s stacked offense, versus Patrick Mahomes, who’s coming off the best season of his career.
The Ringer
Examining a Very Concerning Coaching Carousel After Conference Championship Weekend
Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of the Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC, which leads to a discussion about the increasingly perilous search to replace his head-coaching services in Denver. Next, Sheil breaks down why the Patriots’ hiring of Bill O’Brien was a bad hire by Bill Belichick, while Ben is slightly more optimistic about Kellen Moore’s move to the Chargers (25:35). They then get into the Cowboys’ misguided coaching outlook moving forward and speculate on the Bengals’ offseason roster moves (45:37). Finally, Sheil gives his hot take on where Tom Brady will play next season (1:06:30).
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
The Ringer
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).
The Ringer
Mahomes Adjusts the Belt, the Blame Game, and a Look Ahead to the Super Bowl With Daryl Johnston
Russillo does a Tales From the Couch-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, including the mysterious “extra third down” play, Chris Jones’s impact, undue criticism on referees, and more (0:29). Then Ryen is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston to discuss how Patrick Mahomes adjusted to losing his top WRs vs. the Bengals, the underrated Cincinnati defense, Joseph Ossai’s hit on Mahomes, whether we learned anything from 49ers-Eagles, a look ahead to Super Bowl 57, and more (18:35). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:01).
The Ringer
Instant Reaction Pod: Tom Brady Retires
Brian reacts to the news that Tom Brady is calling it a career, and discusses his final years in Tampa compared to the end of his time in New England. Then, he goes through his favorite Brady moments from his time with the Patriots before ranking his top five Boston athletes of the 21st century.
The Ringer
The Anthony Edwards Problem and a Trade Rule Every Team Should Follow With Raja Bell
Russillo shares his thoughts on Knicks-Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, the scrappy Heat and their win over the Cavaliers, the bleak situation around Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, Lakers trade rumors, and more (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Raja Bell about Jokic vs. Embiid, Darius Garland’s offense, Anthony Edwards’s development, whether or not to trust the Clippers, trade deadline stories, and more (21:22). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:49).
The Ringer
The Most Intriguing Teams at the Trade Deadline
Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss who the most intriguing teams are ahead of the trade deadline and the possible acquisitions these teams could make. They talk about the Raptors, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, and Pelicans. Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
The Ringer
What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?
James and Seerat get together to celebrate LeBron James’s legacy on the cusp of him overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. They talk about when they first became aware of LeBron and discuss how he was able to navigate extreme fan-base expectations and media scrutiny to get to this historic point (4:45). They then dig into many of the key chapters and moments of his career, and the personal adjustments he made to stay healthy for so long (18:30). They end the pod by assessing his current state with the Lakers and speculating on his future (59:33).
The Ringer
Five NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade Before the Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is only 10 days away, and with a robust middle class trying to separate itself from the pack, the league is flush with buyers. Short of an intelligent decision from Rob Pelinka, anything and everything feels possible. In no particular order, here’s a look at six...
The Ringer
Is Scottie Barnes Ready to Spread His (Big) Wings?
Months ahead of hearing their names called at the 2021 NBA draft, a group of young prospects is hiking the Ennisbrook Trail, a 10-minute drive from P3, a sports performance facility in Santa Barbara, California. Some wonder what they’re doing here. Others are winded. Scottie Barnes, stride by enthusiastic stride, lunges ahead of the pack, enjoying the climb as much as the breathtaking view at the end: Montecito mansions—including Oprah’s—clustered through the redwoods. Staring out to the horizon, the world at his feet, Barnes is hopeful. He FaceTimes his mom, pointing out houses that could one day be theirs.
The Ringer
The Broncos Hire Sean Payton, and the Texans Tap DeMeco Ryans
Nora and Lindsay recap the breaking news of Sean Payton returning to coach the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins.
The Ringer
Questions About the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl After the NFC and AFC Championships
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones recap the NFC and AFC championships and share questions they have about the Eagles and Chiefs as they look ahead to their Super Bowl matchup. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Subscribe: Spotify.
The Ringer
Eli Manning on the Super Bowl and His Advice for the Kelce Brothers
Kevin is joined by Eli Manning to get his thoughts on the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, his take on which NFL city he’s most hated in, and his advice for the Kelce brothers about facing your sibling in an NFL game (0:41). Then, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly joins to discuss what he’s seen so far at the Senior Bowl, talk about the NFL draft, and share his best dad content recommendations (11:03).
The Ringer
We May Never See Another NBA Record Chase Like LeBron’s
LeBron James is about a week away from usurping Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to seize the NBA’s career scoring crown. His 38,388th regular-season point will represent a monumental achievement, both because of the record’s simple magnitude—the goal of basketball is to score the most points; LeBron will have the most points—and because of the rarity of a new record in the NBA.
The Ringer
Championship Chaos, Ref Debacles, and the NFL’s Stupidity
We recap the NFL’s championship Sunday, beginning with the Bengals-Chiefs game, and debate if these two teams are now truly rivals. Also, we discuss the late flag on Joseph Ossai that put the Chiefs in position to hit the game-winning field goal and what went wrong for Joe Burrow. The 49ers’ Brock Purdy injured his elbow, and then backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion as the Eagles won the battle in the trenches and blew out the Niners. Has the championship window closed for San Francisco? Despite Purdy’s injury, we explain why he is this weekend’s biggest winner while the Empire State Building is the biggest loser.
