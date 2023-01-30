FTC Proposes a Rule that Would Ban Most Non-Compete Clauses

Photo by Murray-Lobb Attorneys

On January 5, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will ban most non-compete clauses if finalized. The FTC’s proposed rule would strip away businesses’ best tool for preserving trade secrets and intellectual property rights. From the perspective of many businesses, this will hurt the US economy and individual companies, reflects a heavy-handed political agenda, and likely exceeds the FTC’s scope of authority.

If this proposed rule would impact your business, consider submitting a comment to express how and why this rule is unwanted and unnecessary. Note that the Commission has also proposed alternatives to the proposed rule, and this comment period will be the public's only opportunity to provide input on these alternatives as well as the FTC's proposed rule.

Photo by BAY AREA ENTERTAINER

