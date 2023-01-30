ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

FTC Proposes a Rule that Would Ban Most Non-Compete Clauses

 3 days ago

On January 5, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will ban most non-compete clauses if finalized.  The FTC’s proposed rule would strip away businesses’ best tool for preserving trade secrets and intellectual property rights. From the perspective of many businesses, this will hurt the US economy and individual companies, reflects a heavy-handed political agenda, and likely exceeds the FTC’s scope of authority.

If this proposed rule would impact your business, consider submitting a comment to express how and why this rule is unwanted and unnecessary. Note that the Commission has also proposed alternatives to the proposed rule, and this comment period will be the public’s only opportunity to provide input on these alternatives as well as the FTC’s proposed rule. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND READ THE REST OF THE ARTICLE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/ftc-proposes-a-rule-that-would-ban-most-non-compete-clauses

ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

