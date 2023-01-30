ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

Comments

Guest
2d ago

By the way, Murdaugh is a change of name which was originally from Mirdoch, amongst the original Irish ship builders, but some changed their name, to Murdaugh, which is really murder-dogs, because rivalry became so great in shipbuilding that it became violent.

Leonard Rosa
2d ago

lawyers bleeding people for centuries . I hope the parasite is vaxxed and boostered up

Reilly Hamer
3d ago

Incredible story. It'll be interesting to see how the trial plays out.

New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
