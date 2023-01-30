Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Announces The Opening of Second Location In MarylandMadocCalifornia, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
9 year old girl finds rare 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth in MarylandAsh JurbergSolomons, MD
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023RCNewsClinton, MD
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Beachcomber Just Stumbled Upon A 12-Million-Year-Old Whale Skull In Maryland
The whale skull was found packed in a 650-pound block of sediment that preserved the fossil like a "sarcophagus." As Cody Goddard walked along Matoaka Beach in the Chesapeake Bay, he hoped to find fossils, maybe some ancient shark teeth. Instead, the Pennsylvania man stumbled upon a 12-million-year-old whale skull.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight
The woman’s killer remains unknown, New Hampshire police said.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
North Carolina boy, 14, dies in bull-riding rodeo competition tragedy: 'My lil cowboy'
14-year-old Denim Bradshaw died after he was bucked off a bull, stomped on and went into cardiac arrest at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series event in Stokes County, North Carolina.
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Madison Brooks' family 'blown away' by claims LSU student 'would not have complained' about alleged rape
The attorney for grieving mother of LSU student Madison Brooks has said he is "blown away" by claims made by one of the suspect’s lawyers that she "would not have complained at all."
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer calls for 'lifetime ban' of three-time winner Yogesh Raut
Twitter users roasted three-time "Jeopardy!" winner Yogesh Raut after another champion of the game show apparently called for Raut to be banned for life.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
4-year-old walks into DC hospital with gunshot wound, police say
Police in Washington, D.C., have released few details about what led up to a 4-year-old girl walking into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
