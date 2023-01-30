ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

nonyabuisness
3d ago

it's funny libs and Dems complain about needing more taxes for programs for low income or homeless, if they stopped regulating and lowered taxes for business growth we could hire more people. everytime Dems open their filthy mouth, more people loose jobs, pay more taxes, and our kids suffer in school. you can't look at San Francisco and LA and say " these are models for the rest of the world". this is a classic example of what not to do. stop trying to kill small business, stop regulating, stop climate change garbage, stop CRT, stop raising taxes. this state is so poor now we have to tax people from out of state. wakeup

P Krueger
3d ago

California is a great place. It's the government/governor, mayor and the district attorney who are not good for California. So don't put it down. My husband was a trucker, Several of my family and myself are truckers. It was and will be again a good place once the government is replaced.

mrjtoad
2d ago

California won't be happy til only politicians and rich people are left in the state. They don't even care about businesses for some reason

Related
KRON4 News

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
sjvsun.com

Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge

Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Awards of $2.5 Billion for Public Transportation Projects Throughout California – Includes $142 Million for the Valley Rail Project Stretching Throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin Service Areas

Funding is part of a historic period of state investment in transit and passenger rail. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first. wave of a historic infusion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
12 News

California is lone holdout in Colorado river water plan

PHOENIX — California is the lone absence in a multi-state plan to address massive cuts to Colorado River water that the federal government has mandated. The Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that rely on Colorado River water -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- to come up with a plan to cut between two and four million acre-feet of water. An acre-foot of water is about the amount of water three homes use in a year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas

Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Bills, bills and more bills at California Legislature

They’ve been back for nearly a month, so it’s time for California lawmakers to deliver on some of their campaign promises. That means the legislative session is starting to pick up steam.  Let’s get to the highlights from a busy Monday at the state Capitol (warning: prepare for quite a bit of déjà vu): Public […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
