KEVN
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
KEVN
South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8. Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux...
KEVN
Adding incentives to open child care centers in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
KEVN
Some District 30 voters speak out against Frye-Mueller’s suspension
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
KEVN
South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced that there will be 18 sobriety checkpoints across the state in February. The checkpoints will be conducted in 15 counties, including Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, and Pennington. The specific locations and times are not released. The checkpoints...
KEVN
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
