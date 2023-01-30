ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 65

Kim Reimer
2d ago

When you are a denizen of the swamp, everywhere looks like a swamp. These people are just self-identifying, like holding your hand up in school.

Reply
25
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
2d ago

all that did was expose how weak McCarthy actually was. it's not going to work everywhere. And all the seditious caucus is going to do is make allegiances with moderates from each party to beat the extremes of the party

Reply
29
Donna Sullivan
3d ago

While failing to mention that many in the so called Freedom Caucuses are the actual swamp creatures..

Reply(2)
65
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Fox News

Fox News

951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy