wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
Wave 3
Grayson County man dies after being stabbed by stepson, teen arrested
wvih.com
Juvenile Shot In Shively
Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police Major Patrick Allen. Officials arrived on scene and found a male juvenile...
WBKO
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
wnky.com
Semi crashes into Allen County house; driver injured
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Allen County officials say a semi struck a house yesterday evening. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 Block of Franklin Road. Deputies arrived on scene for an injury collision involving a semi truck crash into a house.
wdrb.com
Family of 27-year-old who died at LaRue County Detention Center suing jail employees
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
wvih.com
Larue County Jail Sued After Suicide
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the LaRue County Detention Center assaulted and later ignored a suicidal man. The claim comes after the death of 27 year-old Dalton Milby while in custody in February 2022. The lawsuit names some of the jail’s employees directly, claiming they failed Milby as he...
k105.com
Police investigating Leitchfield convenience store break-in
The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a convenience store break-in. Monday morning at approximately 2:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officers Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright responded to a report of a possible break-in at Center Court at 1421 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
wvih.com
Driver Dies In Meade County Accident
An accident between and passenger car and a tractor trailer truck claimed the life of one driver just before 7 a.m. Monday (01/30). According to Meade County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Hill Grove Road/Shumate Road and US 60. The driver of the passenger car...
wvih.com
Ohio County Man Faces Drug Charges
A nine month drug investigation ended Saturday evening when Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of US231 north of Hartford. Troopers located several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Jason R. Eyster, 41 of Utica, was arrested...
wvih.com
Five Arrested In LEGO Theft From Target
St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road. Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection to the incident on Sunday night.
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
wvih.com
Former Teacher Sentenced
A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
WLTX.com
Kentucky State Police search for inmate who walked away from work release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in central Kentucky are searching for an incarcerated man they say walked away from work release. According to Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday. Qasem was...
wvih.com
Officials Warn Of Email Scam
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an email scam that is spreading in the area. Scammers are sending messages via email posing as reputable banks or businesses claiming that your accounts have been compromised and offer virus or malware services. They have enough information about your accounts to...
wvih.com
UofL Student Robbed
A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students Tuesday night after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m., a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
