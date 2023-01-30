Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts No. 3 Houston following Porter's 20-point game
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -12.5; over/under is 131. BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Craig Porter Jr. scored 20 points in Wichita State's 85-72 win over the East Carolina Pirates. The...
Porterville Recorder
Western Illinois visits Denver following Massner's 30-point game
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers are 6-3...
Porterville Recorder
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Jayson Tatum scores 31 points, NBA-leading Celtics rout Nets
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars hit seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .571, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Bogdanovic 2,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Porterville Recorder
Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Chong Qui's 31-point outing
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 131, Toronto 128
Percentages: FG .455, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (VanVleet 4-9, Trent Jr. 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Boucher 1-2, Banton 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Achiuwa, VanVleet). Turnovers: 7 (Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Barnes). Steals: 11 (Trent Jr. 3, Young 3, Achiuwa, Barnes, Flynn,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good. The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly a year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video on social media.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 139, Brooklyn 96
BROOKLYN (96) Harris 4-9 0-0 12, O'Neale 2-9 2-2 7, Claxton 3-5 3-4 9, Curry 3-9 0-0 7, Irving 9-18 1-1 20, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-4 4-4 6, Sharpe 4-7 1-2 9, Mills 2-6 0-0 4, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 36-88 15-18 96.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .369, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Mann 4-9, Jal.Williams 2-4, Giddey 2-6, Jay.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-4, Joe 1-5, K.Williams 1-5, Bazley 0-1, Dieng 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams 2, Giddey, Jay.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 3, Jal.Williams 3,...
Porterville Recorder
MURRAY STATE 83, BELMONT 82
Percentages: FG .475, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Sheppard 6-11, Tyson 4-6, Friberg 3-8, Davidson 0-1, Gillespie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brauns 2, Gillespie). Turnovers: 10 (Gillespie 3, Tyson 2, Brauns, Davidson, Friberg, Shanks, Sheppard). Steals: 5 (Tyson 2, Davidson, Friberg, Gillespie). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Second Period_1, Boston, Forbort 4 (Coyle, Frederic), 6:57 (sh). 2, Toronto, Marner 19 (Rielly, Samsonov), 9:25 (pp). 3, Boston, Carlo 2 (Lindholm, Coyle), 12:33. Third Period_4, Boston, Greer 5, 2:13. 5, Toronto, Jarnkrok 12 (Holl, Giordano), 8:38. 6, Boston, Zacha 10 (Grzelcyk, McAvoy), 9:08. 7, Boston, Zacha 11 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 12:19.
Porterville Recorder
No. 4 Indiana 77, Minnesota 54
INDIANA (21-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.820, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Parrish 3-4, Scalia 1-4, Berger 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Holmes 4, Garzon 1, Parrish 1, Meister 1) Turnovers: 17 (Berger 3, Moore-McNeil 3, Parrish 3, Garzon 2, Bargesser 2, Holmes 1, Meister 1, Scalia 1, Team 1)
