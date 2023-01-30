Read full article on original website
unl.edu
Team earns $1M grant to bridge connections between history, civil rights
A Husker team is launching a curricular, research and collaboration hub that will position the University of Nebraska–Lincoln as a national leader in education and scholarship focused on the relationship between U.S. law and race in American history. With a four-year, $1 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon...
unl.edu
Glow Big Red is chance for Husker Nation to support students, academics
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln invites its supporters to “Glow All In” during Glow Big Red — 24 Hours of Husker Giving on Feb. 15-16, 2023. Glow Big Red is the university’s annual giving event during which students, alumni, faculty, staff and the Husker community at large come together to support scholarships, colleges and programs, student groups and activities, inclusion, mental health and other important causes.
unl.edu
+ Center celebrating 15th anniversary
For 15 years, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s LGBTQA+ Center has been a gathering place for LGBTQA+ students and allies, where they’ve found a place to belong and feel safe in their identities. To mark the anniversary, the Chancellor’s Commission on the Status of Gender and Sexual Identities,...
unl.edu
Golden to present Health Equity Grand Rounds Feb. 8
Tasha Golden will give a talk on “Arts, Health and Health Equity: Opportunities for Impact” at 1 p.m. Feb. 8. This event is free and open to the public. . Register for the Zoom link here. This talk will offer an overview of four key ways in which the...
unl.edu
Agronomy and Horticulture seminar starts Feb. 3
The spring Agronomy and Horticulture seminar series begins with “Soybean Response to Micro-rates of Dicamba and 2, 4-D” presented by Nebraska’s Stevan Knezevic on Feb. 3. Stevan Z. Knezevic, professor of agronomy and horticulture, will present on the off-target movement of dicamba and 2,4-D, a concern with...
unl.edu
Khalimonchuk, Wilson named fellows
Two University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty have been selected as fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society. Fellows are selected by their peers for scientifically or socially distinguished achievements that advance science or its application. Nebraska’s new AAAS fellows are:...
unl.edu
Nebraska in the national news: January 2023
A University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty member’s innovative space-related research and a Husker-led team’s discovery of the first virus-eating microorganism garnered national media attention in January. The stories were among 25-plus featuring Husker faculty, staff, centers and programs during the month. Congrui (Grace) Jin, assistant professor of civil...
unl.edu
February offers chance to skate, dance the night away
With everyone back on campus, February is an opportune time to join fellow Huskers in coming together as a community to celebrate and empower each other. The observance of Black History Month, tons of Husker athletes in competition and a variety of community-focused events organized by students and alumni provide ample choices for being engaged with the campus community.
unl.edu
Saxophone, percussion duo to perform Feb. 2
Saxophonist Erin Rogers and Percussionist Dennis Sullivan, who perform together as the duo Popebama, will be in residence through Feb. 6 in the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Individually and together, Dennis and Erin are among the most creative and innovative composer/performers working today,” said Greg Simon, associate professor of composition in the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Whenever there’s a chance to bring artists of their caliber to campus, it’s a no-brainer, but it’s doubly exciting to be able to work with two of them. I’m excited for our students and our community not only to see their performance but get a glimpse into how these two artists create, both separately and together.”
