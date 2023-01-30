Read full article on original website
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Chong Qui's 31-point outing
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-9, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -2; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Damian Chong Qui scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 79-74 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Western Illinois visits Denver following Massner's 30-point game
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers are 6-3...
Jayson Tatum scores 31 points, NBA-leading Celtics rout Nets
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars hit seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100
Percentages: FG .571, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Bogdanovic 2,...
Minnesota 119, Golden State 114
GOLDEN STATE (114) Thompson 3-13 6-6 14, Wiggins 7-13 1-2 16, D.Green 5-10 0-3 10, Curry 8-21 8-9 29, Poole 4-13 9-10 18, Kuminga 4-8 1-2 10, Lamb 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 4-5 2-2 10, DiVincenzo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 38-91 27-34 114. MINNESOTA (119) Anderson 4-6 1-5 9, McDaniels...
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good. The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly a year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video on social media.
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .369, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Mann 4-9, Jal.Williams 2-4, Giddey 2-6, Jay.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-4, Joe 1-5, K.Williams 1-5, Bazley 0-1, Dieng 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams 2, Giddey, Jay.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 3, Jal.Williams 3,...
Utah 131, Toronto 128
Percentages: FG .455, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (VanVleet 4-9, Trent Jr. 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Boucher 1-2, Banton 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Achiuwa, VanVleet). Turnovers: 7 (Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Barnes). Steals: 11 (Trent Jr. 3, Young 3, Achiuwa, Barnes, Flynn,...
Boston 139, Brooklyn 96
BROOKLYN (96) Harris 4-9 0-0 12, O'Neale 2-9 2-2 7, Claxton 3-5 3-4 9, Curry 3-9 0-0 7, Irving 9-18 1-1 20, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-4 4-4 6, Sharpe 4-7 1-2 9, Mills 2-6 0-0 4, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 36-88 15-18 96.
MURRAY STATE 83, BELMONT 82
Percentages: FG .475, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Sheppard 6-11, Tyson 4-6, Friberg 3-8, Davidson 0-1, Gillespie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brauns 2, Gillespie). Turnovers: 10 (Gillespie 3, Tyson 2, Brauns, Davidson, Friberg, Shanks, Sheppard). Steals: 5 (Tyson 2, Davidson, Friberg, Gillespie). Technical...
MISSOURI 87, LSU 77
Percentages: FG .409, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hill 3-11, Miller 3-11, Ward 2-3, Hayes 2-4, K.Williams 1-3, Fountain 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Williams 2). Turnovers: 11 (Miller 4, Hannibal 3, Hill 3, Ward). Steals: 7 (Miller 4, Fountain, Hill, Phillips). Technical Fouls:...
Baylor 77, Kansas 73
BAYLOR (15-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Andrews 2-5, Bickle 1-1, Asberry 1-4, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Andrews 3) Turnovers: 15 (Andrews 3, Bickle 3, Van Gytenbeek 3, Asberry 2, Owens 2, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Steals: 9 (Andrews 3,...
NO. 14 MARQUETTE 73, VILLANOVA 64
Percentages: FG .477, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Hausen 3-4, Daniels 2-5, Moore 2-7, Dixon 1-1, Whitmore 1-2, Armstrong 1-4, Slater 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 5, Dixon 4, Moore 3, Armstrong 2, Whitmore 2, Arcidiacono, Slater). Steals: 2 (Dixon, Slater).
Tulane 74, SMU 52
SMU (8-15) Odigie 2-5 2-2 6, Williamson 1-4 1-2 3, Nutall 8-14 2-3 23, Phelps 3-11 0-2 7, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 3, Todorovic 1-6 1-2 4, Ambrose-Hylton 2-3 0-2 4, Agunanne 0-2 1-2 1, Njie 0-0 1-3 1, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 8-18 52.
WINTHROP 76, LONGWOOD 74
Percentages: FG .466, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Houston 4-8, Christmas 2-2, Napper 2-4, Wilkins 2-4, Lliteras 1-1, Darden 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Houston 2, Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Napper 3, Wade 2, Christmas, Granlund, Watson, Wilkins). Steals: 5 (Napper 2, Wade...
