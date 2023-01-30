The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has enhanced campus safety through an upgrade of the University Police Department’s emergency dispatch center. On average, the dispatch center fields 1,500 calls per month, and the officers responded to 3,894 calls for service in 2022. By upgrading the dispatch center’s consoles, the unit will benefit from improved accessibility, increased comfort, easier IT management and increased capacity. The upgrades come one year after Sara Haake became the new dispatch director. Haake identified the upgrades as a priority so staff could manage calls as efficiently as possible.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO