Orlando Brown not called for holding Trey Hendrickson on Patrick Mahomes' late scramble

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A penalty against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after a late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped put the Chiefs in range for Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in Sunday's AFC championship rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

But it was a holding penalty on the same play that wasn't called against Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who locked up Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, that had Bengals' fans fuming after the loss.

Social media reactions to the non-call on the play that set up Kansas City's game-winning score:

Brown interrupted Tracy Wolfson's on-field interview on CBS with Mahomes after the game shortly after Travis Kelce interrupted it to say, "Burrowhead my ass! It's Mahomes' house!"

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Orlando Brown not called for holding Trey Hendrickson on Patrick Mahomes' late scramble

