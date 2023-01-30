ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan. “Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbex.com

Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application

Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
GOODYEAR, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Wentworth Property Sells $260+Million Self Storage Portfolio

Wentworth Property Company Sells Portfolio of 18 Southwest Properties. PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 – A New York based investment management company has acquired a portfolio of 18 self storage properties in the Southwest for a price of $266,229,000. The porfolio was sold by a joint venture of Phoenix-based Wentworth Property Company and an institutional equity investor.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Gift shop owner has passion for trinkets, Mesa

For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets. Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa. She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from...
MESA, AZ

