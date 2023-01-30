Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
City of Mesa asks for public input in new 10-year general plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa is asking locals to give input on the city’s General Plan for 2023. Every 10 years, the City of Mesa refocuses its development plan. “Mesa’s exceptional growth didn’t happen overnight. We are now reaping the fruits of years of careful planning by our involved Mesa community, elected officials and city personnel,” said City Manager Chris Brady.
AZFamily
Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.
azbex.com
Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application
Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license. The license costs $250. The measure was approved by...
realestatedaily-news.com
NAI Horizon facilitates land lease in Pinal County for planned solar energy project
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA (February 1, 2023) – NAI Horizon facilitated a unique solar-related land lease on behalf of a Texas-based seller/landlord for approximately 147 acres of agricultural-zoned land in Pinal County. The buyer/lessee plans to build a solar energy production facility. The property, which sits one half mile north...
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
'We have absentee property owners': East Valley residents want trashy Twin Knolls cleaned up
PHOENIX — The Twin Knolls in East Mesa is an area that provides a break in the landscape from the surrounding region. The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing. "There is so much nature...
ABC 15 News
Rio Verde Foothills residents hopeful for quick resolution to water crisis
Several state lawmakers met for nearly two hours with residents in Rio Verde Foothills about the ongoing water crisis Sunday afternoon. Organizers expected a crowd of about 60 people to attend Sunday's town hall. Instead, about 200 people attended the event. "We found a house we thought was very well...
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
kjzz.org
New AZ Senate bill will let Maricopa County voters decide on transportation tax
A bill that would let Maricopa County voters decide whether to extend a transportation tax for another 20 years has been introduced in the Senate. If approved, the election would take place in November 2024. Mesa Republican Dave Farnsworth sponsored the bill. "The bill was written in what I felt...
realestatedaily-news.com
Wentworth Property Sells $260+Million Self Storage Portfolio
Wentworth Property Company Sells Portfolio of 18 Southwest Properties. PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2023 – A New York based investment management company has acquired a portfolio of 18 self storage properties in the Southwest for a price of $266,229,000. The porfolio was sold by a joint venture of Phoenix-based Wentworth Property Company and an institutional equity investor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide
A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
Cost of eggs driving up prices at Phoenix area breakfast restaurants
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
themesatribune.com
Gift shop owner has passion for trinkets, Mesa
For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets. Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa. She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Circle K breaks ground on location near Queen Creek’s Schnepf Farms
There’s a big change coming to Schnepf Farms. A Circle K gas station and mini mart is being constructed just outside of Schnepf Farms. The Circle K broke ground on Jan. 20 on the northwest corner of East Rittenhouse and East Riggs Road. Schnepf Farms is at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road.
Comments / 0