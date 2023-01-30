ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

The New Egyptian Motor Lodge in Central Phoenix Lets Locals Join the Party

A newly repurposed midcentury hotel on Grand Avenue aims to lure in locals as well as travelers. The Egyptian Motor Hotel, which was called Las Palmas Inn in its previous incarnation, has had an upscale vintage makeover that includes a live entertainment venue and hip restaurant. Those will serve the community, and in turn, attract more lodgers, according to Gene Kornota, an owner of the Egyptian Motor Hotel and principal at Rebel Hospitality.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park

PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month. “The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release. In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Gift shop owner has passion for trinkets, Mesa

For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets. Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa. She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from...
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

2023 Ostrich Fest will be one long weekend

This year’s Ostrich Festival will look more like it has for its 33 years as Chandler’s biggest event. Last year the festival returned after being shut down for two years by the pandemic and organizers made up for that lost time by expanding it over two weekends. That...
CHANDLER, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa-based seafood eatery expanding into England

Angry Crab Shack, which was started in Mesa in 2013 by former NFL player and Arizona State University alum Ron Lou, is venturing across the pond, where company President Andy Diamond said London’s diverse, international dining scene makes it the perfect recipe for expansion. “We are thrilled to have...
MESA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Church completes expansion of Mesa campus

Growth continues for Generation Church in Mesa, called one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing congregations. On Jan. 15, Generation Church, at 1010 S. Ellsworth Road not only celebrated the grand opening of its $2 million remodel that doubled its capacity to 1,100 people, but also celebrated its ninth anniversary since Pastor Ryan Visconti and his father, Randy Visconti, founded it in 2014.
MESA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Light rail schedule changes start February 4

Valley light rail riders should be aware that schedules are changing beginning Saturday, Feb. 4. Beginning Feb. 4, Monday through Saturday, trains will arrive every 15 minutes from beginning of service until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. trains will arrive every 20 minutes. Sunday, trains will arrive every 20 minutes.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains

PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

