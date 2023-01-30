Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
The New Egyptian Motor Lodge in Central Phoenix Lets Locals Join the Party
A newly repurposed midcentury hotel on Grand Avenue aims to lure in locals as well as travelers. The Egyptian Motor Hotel, which was called Las Palmas Inn in its previous incarnation, has had an upscale vintage makeover that includes a live entertainment venue and hip restaurant. Those will serve the community, and in turn, attract more lodgers, according to Gene Kornota, an owner of the Egyptian Motor Hotel and principal at Rebel Hospitality.
KTAR.com
Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park
PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month. “The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release. In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features...
themesatribune.com
Gift shop owner has passion for trinkets, Mesa
For 15 years, Michelle Skaarup has wanted to start her own gift shop and share her love of trinkets. Her dream became a reality in November when she opened the Just Because Gift Shop at 54 W. Main St. in downtown Mesa. She offers knickknacks and bric-a-brac for everyone, from...
santansun.com
2023 Ostrich Fest will be one long weekend
This year’s Ostrich Festival will look more like it has for its 33 years as Chandler’s biggest event. Last year the festival returned after being shut down for two years by the pandemic and organizers made up for that lost time by expanding it over two weekends. That...
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Phoenix, here’s when tickets go on sale
Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this fall to perform seven shows of ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center in Phoenix!
themesatribune.com
Mesa-based seafood eatery expanding into England
Angry Crab Shack, which was started in Mesa in 2013 by former NFL player and Arizona State University alum Ron Lou, is venturing across the pond, where company President Andy Diamond said London’s diverse, international dining scene makes it the perfect recipe for expansion. “We are thrilled to have...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
AZFamily
Maroon 5 to perform at 16th Hole for Concert in the Coliseum before WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Concert in the Coliseum is back at the 16th Hole, just before the WM Phoenix Open! Grammy Award-winning group Maroon 5 will be performing at the event alongside singer/songwriter Walker Hayes on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Thunderbirds are hosting the second year of the...
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
themesatribune.com
Church completes expansion of Mesa campus
Growth continues for Generation Church in Mesa, called one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing congregations. On Jan. 15, Generation Church, at 1010 S. Ellsworth Road not only celebrated the grand opening of its $2 million remodel that doubled its capacity to 1,100 people, but also celebrated its ninth anniversary since Pastor Ryan Visconti and his father, Randy Visconti, founded it in 2014.
northcentralnews.net
Light rail schedule changes start February 4
Valley light rail riders should be aware that schedules are changing beginning Saturday, Feb. 4. Beginning Feb. 4, Monday through Saturday, trains will arrive every 15 minutes from beginning of service until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. trains will arrive every 20 minutes. Sunday, trains will arrive every 20 minutes.
AZFamily
Rainy morning in Phoenix; snow in Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a rainy morning across the Valley, with widespread showers developing across town. Look for mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning. A storm system continues to impact our state this morning, with...
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
fox10phoenix.com
Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains
PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
