Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
sportszion.com
Massive fire burst out near parking lot outside Arrowhead stadium following Chiefs vs Bengals in AFC Championship game
As the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans celebrated their 23–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a grass fire broke out right outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The fire started at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which included both Arrowhead and the Kansas...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Drake finally wins $2 million betting on the Kansas City Chiefs after losing millions on bad sports bets
Drake is known not just for hits like "Hotline Bling." He's also gained a reputation for bad luck when it comes to sports betting. Last night, a field goal kick with three seconds left to spare in the AFC Championship Game broke the “Drake Curse.” Besides vaulting the Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl, the team’s win also represented a success for the rapper, who seemingly always bets on the losing horse.
Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game
Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating. The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs ...
atozsports.com
Kansas City Chiefs’ social media account fires back at Cincinnati Bengals
There was plenty of trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship game this past Sunday. Much of that trash talk revolved around Cincinnati’s “Burrowhead” and “they gotta play us” comments that were all over social media last week.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Hard to Think There Will Be Another QB Like Him
Many across the football world are celebrating the career of Tom Brady following his retirement announcement on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who watched Brady win six of his seven Super Bowl titles, told ESPN he finds it hard to think there will ever be another player who compares to the legendary quarterback:
The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back
After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines
Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it. Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol; Confident in 2023 Return
Thirty-seven days after suffering his second confirmed concussion of the 2022 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been cleared by the league, and the Dolphins are confident he will be at 100 percent for next season after he met with several medical professionals throughout the recovery process.
