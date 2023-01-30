Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says
Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
forkast.news
Bitcoin mining fund soars as BTC powers into 2023
One of the greatest gifts Bitcoin gave the world was its underlying technology: blockchain. It has birthed a financial revolution, channeled capital to parts of the globe that need it, and untethered the power to transact from the few to the many. And now, as we see, in Bitcoin’s strong start to 2023, those long-awaited beams of sunlight have come out to shine on crypto’s firstborn. The question is: Why?
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin stays above US$23,000; Cardano leads gains in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin traded above US$23,000 throughout Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum and other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed. Cardano led gains with 2.03% followed by XRP’s 1.13%. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.45% to US$23,081 in 24 hours to 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong. The largest...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Why Twitter's Latest Move Could Have a Serious Impact on Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies
Twitter is in the process of establishing a payments system that might one day include the use of crypto.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX might even owe money to a tiny Bahamian garden shop. Here are some surprising names on the crypto exchange's long list of creditors.
Local news outlets say many Bahamian creditors are owed tiny sums, but the list shows the extent of FTX's ties to the country's economy.
Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
In the midst of a brutal Crypto Winter, one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls is as optimistic as ever.
forkast.news
Bitcoin falls in broad crypto pull back ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on interest rates
Bitcoin fell along with Ether and all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, wiping out most of Monday’s gains. Cryptocurrencies followed the decline in U.S. equity markets overnight as traders looked to be taking profits ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting on rates and a raft of technology earnings. Solana led the losers. Dogecoin pared its losses on reports Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk is looking to add payment systems to the social media platform and he is a known fan of the token.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Record Q4 Sales
Tesla reported record fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, giving Wall Street a peek at the demand concerns surrounding the company. The Electric Vehicle-maker reported earnings per share of $1.19, beating analyst estimates by 6 cents. Revenues came in at a record $24.32 billion, topping analyst estimates by $160 million. The sales came even as the company’s vehicle delivery growth has slowed, according to The New York Times. The company’s stock soared higher following the earnings report, rising 11% on Thursday.
