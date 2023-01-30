ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Completes “Extremely Rare” Chart Pattern, Peter Brandt Says

Peter Brandt, a veteran commodity trader, recently tweeted about his latest analysis of Bitcoin (BTC). He believes that the bottom in the price of BTC has formed a "double-walled fulcrum pattern," which he considers to be an extremely rare occurrence. He also stated that his 2X target for the cryptocurrency is mid-$25,000.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
forkast.news

Bitcoin mining fund soars as BTC powers into 2023

One of the greatest gifts Bitcoin gave the world was its underlying technology: blockchain. It has birthed a financial revolution, channeled capital to parts of the globe that need it, and untethered the power to transact from the few to the many. And now, as we see, in Bitcoin’s strong start to 2023, those long-awaited beams of sunlight have come out to shine on crypto’s firstborn. The question is: Why?
CALIFORNIA STATE
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin stays above US$23,000; Cardano leads gains in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin traded above US$23,000 throughout Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum and other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed. Cardano led gains with 2.03% followed by XRP’s 1.13%. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.45% to US$23,081 in 24 hours to 4.05 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong. The largest...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
forkast.news

Bitcoin falls in broad crypto pull back ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on interest rates

Bitcoin fell along with Ether and all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, wiping out most of Monday’s gains. Cryptocurrencies followed the decline in U.S. equity markets overnight as traders looked to be taking profits ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting on rates and a raft of technology earnings. Solana led the losers. Dogecoin pared its losses on reports Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk is looking to add payment systems to the social media platform and he is a known fan of the token.
dallasexpress.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Record Q4 Sales

Tesla reported record fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, giving Wall Street a peek at the demand concerns surrounding the company. The Electric Vehicle-maker reported earnings per share of $1.19, beating analyst estimates by 6 cents. Revenues came in at a record $24.32 billion, topping analyst estimates by $160 million. The sales came even as the company’s vehicle delivery growth has slowed, according to The New York Times. The company’s stock soared higher following the earnings report, rising 11% on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE

