goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Awards of $2.5 Billion for Public Transportation Projects Throughout California – Includes $142 Million for the Valley Rail Project Stretching Throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin Service Areas
Funding is part of a historic period of state investment in transit and passenger rail. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first. wave of a historic infusion of...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
fresnoalliance.com
Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever
Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
kvpr.org
California’s Sierra Nevada gives the Central Valley more water than we thought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Imagine the Sierra Nevada is the world’s largest bathroom scale. The rain that falls on mountain peaks each year is like a giant foot stepping on the scale, according to Donald Argus, a researcher with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But unlike a foot, some of that water stays in the Sierra, and seeps deep below.
KTLA.com
Snowfall hits 100% of the yearly average in California’s Central Sierra mountains
Mother Nature continues to deliver. With more than two months left in the season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, climatologists from UC Berkeley announced Monday. “A fresh 3″ (7.5 cm) of new #snow over the last...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California
Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
abc10.com
Study: High severity fire cases dramatically increased since 2009
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent UC Davis study found human impacts have resulted in a higher prevalence of high severity fires while low to moderately burning fires have decreased during the same period. The study focused on 120,000 acres of forested land in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, comparing...
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
travelawaits.com
This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now
Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
What you need to know about California’s new emissions ban on older diesel trucks, tractors
A 15-year-old statewide program requiring trucking and agricultural companies to dump their old diesel-powered vehicles reached a new deadline Jan. 1, one which barred the firms from registering those trucks. “This issue we’ve worked on extensively. We argued it’s a problem because of a lack of availability and high prices...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
chainstoreage.com
Vietnamese EV maker debuts in California malls and lifestyle centers
Vietnam’s version of the Tesla has begun its American journey on West Coast freeways. VinFast has landed its first batch of 999 electric vehicles and opened its first six showrooms in Class A malls and lifestyle centers in California. Four more have been completed and stand-alone showrooms are planned for high-income urban locations in downtown San Francisco and Santa Barbara.
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
