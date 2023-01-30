Read full article on original website
Related
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
msn.com
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
msn.com
Giant Plastic Garbage Monster Looms Over Beach
A giant sculpture made of garbage looms over a beach in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The statue weighs 8 tons, it’s over 40 feet tall, and it probably doesn’t smell very good. That’s because it’s made of trash and plastic waste, like bottles, wrappers and bags. Looking a bit like a garbage Voltron, it’s a curiosity for beachgoers in this tourist town. It also highlights the massive amount of plastic waste that is created in such a short period of time.
Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa
That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted. But it’s not generally recognised how unique features of Africa’s ecology were responsible for the crucial evolutionary transitions from forest-inhabiting fruit-eater to savanna-dwelling hunter. These were founded on earth movements and aided physically by Africa’s seasonal aridity, bedrock-derived soils and absence of barriers to movements between north and south.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Blue Birds in Florida
Florida is a popular spot for wintering birds as it provides warm weather year-round. You can find many unique species in Florida that you may not find in the rest of the country. Check out this list of the 12 most common blue birds in Florida and discover their habitat, diet, behavior, and how to identify them.
Upworthy
This man bought an island and lived there all his life. He made it a national park before his death
Have you ever dreamt of living on an island surrounded by nature and natural beauty? A man named Brendon Grimshaw started living this life in 1962. He was originally from the UK but was working in Kenya as a newspaper editor. Tanzania had gained independence and Kenya was next. Grimshaw knew that his job would be given to a local and he should figure out what to do next. One thing he was sure about was that he wanted to live close to nature and own land in Seychelles.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Lebanon-Express
Brave lion cubs leap across storm-swollen river in Kenya
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.
a-z-animals.com
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana
6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana. Also known as the Bayou State, it’s no wonder that Louisiana has a number of incredible endangered animals. From the silty shores of the Mississippi River to the thriving coniferous forests, this state has plenty to offer, both to humans and animals. There are a number of endangered animals in Louisiana, but what makes them special, and just how rare are they?
Phys.org
Endangered tree kangaroo born at UK zoo
Conservationists at a UK zoo have captured the moment a rare tree kangaroo popped out of its mother's pouch for the first time, part of research aimed at helping the endangered species survive in the wild. The elusive Goodfellow's tree kangaroo is much smaller than the better known Australian kangaroo...
ScienceBlog.com
New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica
A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
Baboon jumps into tourists’ car to steal their bananas
A baboon at Kibale National Park in Uganda jumped into a car in an attempt to steal tourists’ bananas.Footage shows the monkey hopping into the front seats of the vehicle before grabbing the bunch.The primate was unfazed by the shrieks of passengers in the vehicle as it made off with the fruit.Soon afterwards, a gang of the monkey’s accomplices joined in on the action, with one holding on to the car as it drove off.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Eugenie announces she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting second childWhat is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?Neglected elderly parrot nursed back to health by carer: ‘Can’t believe this glow up’
Phys.org
Two newly recorded species join Thailand's aquatic insect fauna
Caddisflies are an order of aquatic insects with high diversity. In Thailand, more than 1,000 caddisfly species are known to occur, and a recent study in the journal Check List shows that their diversity in the country is even greater than previously suggested. Scientists Rungnapa Somnark from Khon Kaen University...
Comments / 0