A baboon at Kibale National Park in Uganda jumped into a car in an attempt to steal tourists’ bananas.Footage shows the monkey hopping into the front seats of the vehicle before grabbing the bunch.The primate was unfazed by the shrieks of passengers in the vehicle as it made off with the fruit.Soon afterwards, a gang of the monkey’s accomplices joined in on the action, with one holding on to the car as it drove off.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Eugenie announces she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting second childWhat is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?Neglected elderly parrot nursed back to health by carer: ‘Can’t believe this glow up’

8 DAYS AGO