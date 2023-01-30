ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Jewish Press

BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT

The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Bergen County

A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County.The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington.The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power Ball nu…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search

Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
TEANECK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus

A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck

Manhattan’s luxury market is still dealing with a holiday hangover. The borough saw 15 signed contracts, to make the fifth week in a row to record less than 20, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter...
MANHATTAN, NY
tourcounsel.com

American Dream | Shopping mall in Rutherford, New Jersey

American Dream is one of the largest communities you can find in New Jersey. Since, this has a great line of outstanding stores, stores dedicated to the home, restaurants and recreational areas designed for the family. Featured stores where to go shopping: Primark, American Dream, UNIQLO, H&M, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Express,...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Jewish Press

Parshas Beshalach

Sabbath Ends: 6:00 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:30 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Weekly Haftara: U’Devorah Isha (Judges 4:4-5:31; Sefardim: Judges 5:1-31) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 360:3-361:2. Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Rotze’ach u’Shmiras ha’Nefesh chap. 8-10 Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:12 a.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers.  According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Jewish Press

COJO Flatbush Tax Prep Puts Money Back in People’s Pockets

Taxes. No one likes thinking about them, and everyone knows what a tense and tedious experience filing a return can be. With that in mind, here’s some news guaranteed to dispel tax-season blues, dissolve uncertainty about forms and documents, and dissipate unease at dealing with the IRS. COJO Flatbush...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy