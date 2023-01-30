Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Police: About a dozen catalytic converters stolen off cars overnight in Teaneck
Authorities say that they aren’t sure if this was the work of one group or if it was separate incidents.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian, 83, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock ID’d
GOTCHA! (UPDATE): Authorities seized a suspect and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.SEE: Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock******ORIGINAL STORY: Authorit…
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
The Jewish Press
BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT
The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Bergen County
A second-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Bergen County.The ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing was sold at CK Foodmart, 41 Locust Ave., in Wallington.The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing were: 02, 18, 23, 27, and 47. The Red Power Ball nu…
N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search
Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say
"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
morristowngreen.com
A 3rd grader whose voice could fill the Grand Canyon: Zaira Soriano, competing in Morristown Onstage, March 1
What do you do with a bored 6-year-old who’s stuck home during a pandemic? If you’re Agnes Soriano you ask her what she wants to do. And if you’re Zaira Eloise Soriano the answer is, “I want to take singing lessons.”. Two years later, Zaira, at...
therealdeal.com
Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck
Manhattan’s luxury market is still dealing with a holiday hangover. The borough saw 15 signed contracts, to make the fifth week in a row to record less than 20, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more. The most expensive home to enter...
tourcounsel.com
American Dream | Shopping mall in Rutherford, New Jersey
American Dream is one of the largest communities you can find in New Jersey. Since, this has a great line of outstanding stores, stores dedicated to the home, restaurants and recreational areas designed for the family. Featured stores where to go shopping: Primark, American Dream, UNIQLO, H&M, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Express,...
The Jewish Press
Parshas Beshalach
Sabbath Ends: 6:00 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:30 p.m. NYC E.S.T. Weekly Haftara: U’Devorah Isha (Judges 4:4-5:31; Sefardim: Judges 5:1-31) Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 360:3-361:2. Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Rotze’ach u’Shmiras ha’Nefesh chap. 8-10 Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:12 a.m....
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Group beats boy unconscious for his sneakers outside Manhattan McDonald's
A boy was beaten unconscious outside an Upper Manhattan McDonald’s by a group of people who stole his Air Jordan sneakers, police said.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
The Jewish Press
COJO Flatbush Tax Prep Puts Money Back in People’s Pockets
Taxes. No one likes thinking about them, and everyone knows what a tense and tedious experience filing a return can be. With that in mind, here’s some news guaranteed to dispel tax-season blues, dissolve uncertainty about forms and documents, and dissipate unease at dealing with the IRS. COJO Flatbush...
