Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans

Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness

The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving lauds former teammate LeBron James after Nets' win

NEW YORK -- As Kyrie Irving watches Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continue to rise up the NBA record books at age 38, he does so with admiration, but not surprise. Irving, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard, spent three years playing with James as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the pair helped the franchise win the 2016 NBA championship.
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG

NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks

NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles faces Indiana following overtime win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Indiana Pacers following the Lakers' 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks. The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rui Hachimura pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with No. 28

Rui Hachimura is wearing No. 28 with the Los Angeles Lakers -- and he's got a great reason for it. The forward, who was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers last week for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, told owner Jeannie Buss that he settled on the number to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
ABC7 Los Angeles

How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest

It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB

Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Cap Space Changes Drastically For 2023

The Chicago Bears have a new outlook for cap space. The Chicago Bears went through a lean year in 2022. They lead the league in dead cap, which aided the Bears in gaining the number one draft pick this spring. Now they head into the offseason with the most money to spend in free agency by a wide margin. The Bears will have even more money in their coffers from a salary cap increase in 2023.
ABC7 Los Angeles

How to watch Pro Bowl 2023

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL will conduct a revamped Pro Bowl week, dubbed the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the traditional tackle football game, replaced by a series of skills competitions and three flag football games over the course of Thursday and Sunday in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. There will be points at stake in every event that will go toward determining the overall winner between the AFC and NFC.
