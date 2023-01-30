Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.

