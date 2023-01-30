ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lion cubs leap across swollen river in Kenya

Footage captures the moment a trio of lion cubs leap across a swollen river in Kenya.Wildlife photographer and conservationist Paul Goldstein shot the incredible moment, after spotting the lions lined up by the water earlier this month.He noted that the Ntiakntiak river is normally a trickle, but became faster-flowing after “biblical storms” in the area.The cubs jumped across the water to reach their mother, who had already crossed.“If they had tried this [the previous evening] they would have been swept away,” Goldstein said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
natureworldnews.com

‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
CNN

Encounters at sea: Giant squid and great white sharks

In travel news this week: The Lunar New Year rush gets underway, temperatures drop to minus 80 F in the world's coldest city -- plus what it's like to spend the night in an igloo in the Alps. (Freezing, it turns out).
Upworthy

This man bought an island and lived there all his life. He made it a national park before his death

Have you ever dreamt of living on an island surrounded by nature and natural beauty? A man named Brendon Grimshaw started living this life in 1962. He was originally from the UK but was working in Kenya as a newspaper editor. Tanzania had gained independence and Kenya was next. Grimshaw knew that his job would be given to a local and he should figure out what to do next. One thing he was sure about was that he wanted to live close to nature and own land in Seychelles.
a-z-animals.com

Discover 12 Blue Birds in Florida

Florida is a popular spot for wintering birds as it provides warm weather year-round. You can find many unique species in Florida that you may not find in the rest of the country. Check out this list of the 12 most common blue birds in Florida and discover their habitat, diet, behavior, and how to identify them.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Baboon jumps into tourists’ car to steal their bananas

A baboon at Kibale National Park in Uganda jumped into a car in an attempt to steal tourists’ bananas.Footage shows the monkey hopping into the front seats of the vehicle before grabbing the bunch.The primate was unfazed by the shrieks of passengers in the vehicle as it made off with the fruit.Soon afterwards, a gang of the monkey’s accomplices joined in on the action, with one holding on to the car as it drove off.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Eugenie announces she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting second childWhat is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?Neglected elderly parrot nursed back to health by carer: ‘Can’t believe this glow up’
a-z-animals.com

6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana

6 Incredible Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Louisiana. Also known as the Bayou State, it’s no wonder that Louisiana has a number of incredible endangered animals. From the silty shores of the Mississippi River to the thriving coniferous forests, this state has plenty to offer, both to humans and animals. There are a number of endangered animals in Louisiana, but what makes them special, and just how rare are they?
LOUISIANA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

New Species of Deep-Sea Fish Discovered off Costa Rica

A team of researchers led by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has discovered a new species of fish—a member of the eelpout family—that lives in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica. The newly identified species, Pyrolycus jaco, is the first fish species to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE

