Live Postgame Show breaks down Eagles' NFC title win

Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's daughter steals the show during postgame press conference
Alongside her siblings, Taylor Sirianni did her best to imitate her dad's mannerism and hand gestures while he was answering questions.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterwards. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a transcription of...
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
Fly, Pannies, Fly! Eagles Quarterbae Jalen Hurts Gets Bombarded With Soggy ePannies On His Way To Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is sending lusty fans into a frenzy on the way to his first Super Bowl where he’ll make history with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as the first Black QBs to face off in the big game. Hurts will also become the first...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Hurts, Mahomes set for historic matchup: First Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl.
Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers for a repeat of history this year. With the Eagles officially headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs, an interesting historical fact (shared by The Athletic) went viral this week. It was pointed out that, five seasons ago, the Eagles won the Super... The post Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
Eagles studs and duds from NFC Championship win over 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles soared over the San Francisco 49ers in a dominant 31-7 win in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. It was far from the prettiest game of football, but Philadelphia took control of the game early and never looked back. With the 49ers unable to throw the ball due to injuries, the Eagles made quick work of their hobbled opponents.
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game. Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video... The post Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Ringer
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
Eagles surprise veteran, cancer survivor with tickets to Super Bowl 57
Jerry Market, a Marine Corps veteran and cancer survivor, was surprised with tickets to see the Eagles play in the Super Bowl.
6abc Action News
Philadelphia, PA
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.https://6abc.com
Comments / 0