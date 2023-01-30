Read full article on original website
Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Launches Flagship EVs in Europe in International Push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Ford CEO Jim Farley's Frustration Builds as He Vows to Transform the Automaker
CEO Jim Farley wants Ford to become a far more efficient company, and he needs it to happen quickly. "We have to change our cost profile," Farley told CNBC. "We know what we have to go after." The Detroit automaker missed analyst expectations by a wide margin due to another...
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Some of Wall Street's Biggest Names Are Exposed to the Adani Enterprises Plunge
Adani Enterprises lost more than 60% of its market cap, or more than $30 billion, between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade. The list of top 20 shareholders of Adani Enterprises includes two of the biggest names on Wall Street. Shares of India's Adani...
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
