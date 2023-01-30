ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February DanceWatch: Feelin’ the love

Portland dance photographer Jingzi Zhao will debut a solo photo exhibit called “Pas de Trois” at Portland Center Stage’s Ellyn Bye Studio Lobby from February 4 – March 31. Pas de Trois in French means a dance for three performers, and this new series of photos are from an ongoing three-year collaboration between Zhao and Oregon Ballet Theater principal dancers Xuan Cheng and Brian Simcoe. For Zhao, every session with the dancers was an experiment, and the exhibit celebrates inspiration, artistry, and their creative alchemy.
Music News & Notes: New Music USA seeds new music in Portland

Portland is the first city in America to pluck the financial fruits of a new initiative from one of America’s most prominent contemporary music advocacy organizations. Ten local new music organizations will each receive one-time grants of $3,000 for general operating costs supporting programming and collaboration with US-based composers and artists from New Music USA’s new Small Grant Fund.
Reed College Dance repositions itself for the future

Reed College is home to the only baccalaureate-granting dance program in Portland. Recent turnover in Reed’s dance faculty — the retirement of half-time Visiting Associate Professor Minh Tran and hiring of full-time Assistant Professor Oluyinka Akinjiola in 2022 — has stirred up curiosities about this small, but resilient, department’s future. Akinjiola and Tran both spoke with me about this transitional period in the Dance Department, chronicling some of their joys and concerns as dance educators in the process. I also spoke with Associate Professor Victoria Fortuna and Department Chair Carla Mann about the implications of Akinjiola’s hiring, both for Reed and the field of higher dance education.
