ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Seaside Heights Seeks to Curb Parking Lot Proliferation

Running a seasonal business is rarely easy, but for some property owners, the idea of generating revenue from an empty lot is sufficiently tempting. In Seaside Heights, officials have introduced an ordinance that would prevent the borough from becoming home to too many of those empty lots. The borough council...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
shorebeat.com

Seaside Park Expects Major Park Upgrade Project to Begin This Spring

Seaside Park officials are expecting the first portion of a two-part project to upgrade the 13th/14th Avenue playground facility to be completed this spring. The borough has long sought to upgrade the park, which consists of a playground, tennis court and baseball field. Some of the equipment is aging, and there have also been drainage and lighting issues at the park, necessitating some upgrades. Last year, a donor who wished to remain anonymous pledged to fund a $174,350 upgrade to the playground portion. The benefactor requested the playground equipment be oriented toward children in the 6-12 year-old age group.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Mayor Ducey Nominated by Governor to Become Superior Court Judge

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey has been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy for an appointment to the bench, Shorebeat confirmed late Monday. Ducey was one of several nominees included in a notice of intention filed by Murphy’s office Monday. Ducey, if the nomination is approved by a legislative panel, would serve as a Superior Court judge and would be assigned to a county vicinage. It was not publicly announced whether that vicinage would be the Ocean County system or somewhere else in the state; New Jersey is currently suffering from a judicial shortage, requiring multiple retired judges in Ocean County to head back behind the bench on a temporary basis.
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Summer in January? Shore Sunset Stuns Before Winter Weather Arrives

The sunset over Barnegat Bay on Monday night looked like pure summer, with a deep-orange sun surrounded by rays protruding on to the water surface and “warming” our cameras. A short video of the beautiful site can be seen above. But while temperatures flirted with the 60-degree mark Monday, winter weather is on the way, according to forecasters.
OCEAN GATE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy