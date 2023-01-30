Brick Township Mayor John Ducey has been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy for an appointment to the bench, Shorebeat confirmed late Monday. Ducey was one of several nominees included in a notice of intention filed by Murphy’s office Monday. Ducey, if the nomination is approved by a legislative panel, would serve as a Superior Court judge and would be assigned to a county vicinage. It was not publicly announced whether that vicinage would be the Ocean County system or somewhere else in the state; New Jersey is currently suffering from a judicial shortage, requiring multiple retired judges in Ocean County to head back behind the bench on a temporary basis.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO