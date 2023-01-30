Read full article on original website
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
New grant will help train nearly 900 Arizona nurses
ARIZONA, USA — Burnout has led to many nurses leaving the workforce over the past few years, leaving hospitals and other healthcare facilities using travel nurses to fill permanent staffing positions. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said $43.1 million in grant funding is being given to five...
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona Humane Society offers Cuddle Bunch program
The Arizona Humane Society has created a program to help people distress and give animals in need some extra special attention. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Superintendent Tom Horne lays out new plans for education
Superintendent Tom Horne says he is working on some plans and will send them to the State Board of Education for consideration.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
phoenixwithkids.net
Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona
It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
KOLD-TV
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
publicnewsservice.org
AZ Heart Specialist Explains Heart Attack, Cardiac Arrest
February is American Heart Month, and an Arizona expert said it is important to know the signs of a heart attack versus cardiac arrest. Dr. Wilber Su, director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Banner Health in Phoenix, said both are medical emergencies requiring immediate lifesaving attention, but they are different conditions.
gilavalleycentral.net
Mt. Graham Golf Club ranked one of the best in Arizona
SAFFORD —The Mt. Graham Golf Club has been ranked as one of the top-20 golf courses in Arizona. That’s according to NBC’s Golfpass online. Mt. Graham Golf Club is ranked No. 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, with a ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
KTAR.com
Meet the Arizona pooch taking part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
PHOENIX — It’s not difficult to pull for the furry, four-legged friends that compete in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl, but there’s a clear rooting interest for Valley residents this go around. Phoenix, a Cairn Terrier mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
