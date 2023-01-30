ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

New grant will help train nearly 900 Arizona nurses

ARIZONA, USA — Burnout has led to many nurses leaving the workforce over the past few years, leaving hospitals and other healthcare facilities using travel nurses to fill permanent staffing positions. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said $43.1 million in grant funding is being given to five...
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
phoenixwithkids.net

Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona

It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
KOLD-TV

Strep cases on the rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
knau.org

Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
publicnewsservice.org

AZ Heart Specialist Explains Heart Attack, Cardiac Arrest

February is American Heart Month, and an Arizona expert said it is important to know the signs of a heart attack versus cardiac arrest. Dr. Wilber Su, director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Banner Health in Phoenix, said both are medical emergencies requiring immediate lifesaving attention, but they are different conditions.
gilavalleycentral.net

Mt. Graham Golf Club ranked one of the best in Arizona

SAFFORD —The Mt. Graham Golf Club has been ranked as one of the top-20 golf courses in Arizona. That’s according to NBC’s Golfpass online. Mt. Graham Golf Club is ranked No. 17 for Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Arizona, with a ranking of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
SignalsAZ

YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended

Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
KTAR.com

Meet the Arizona pooch taking part in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl

PHOENIX — It’s not difficult to pull for the furry, four-legged friends that compete in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl, but there’s a clear rooting interest for Valley residents this go around. Phoenix, a Cairn Terrier mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last...
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
