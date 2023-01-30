Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
West Valley View
Granger selected as Goodyear deputy city manager
The city of Goodyear has found its new deputy city manager. Andy Granger will take the reins after the position was left vacant by Dan Cotterman after he moved to Buckeye to become its city manager. Granger brings over 20 years of government experience to the table and is expected...
West Valley View
Business Briefcase
The West Valley is constantly growing, and restaurants and businesses are choosing to flock here to continue to open their doors to the thousands of people that call it home. This week, the Business Briefcase is breaking down a restaurant opening in Goodyear that is a local favorite wherever it has a location.
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
West Valley View
News Briefs
City of Avondale offices closed for Presidents’ Day. City of Avondale offices, libraries and the resource center will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20. The Public Works Department will follow the holiday trash/solid waste and recycling pickup schedule. There will be no trash/solid waste...
Phoenix New Times
See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale
As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express. This part...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Czinger Vehicles' performance car makes Arizona debut at new Scottsdale showroom
If you are familiar with the movie "Top Gun," Czinger Vehicles' 21C might draw some parallels to the fighter jets used on the big screen.
Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide
A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.
ABC 15 News
Rio Verde Foothills residents hopeful for quick resolution to water crisis
Several state lawmakers met for nearly two hours with residents in Rio Verde Foothills about the ongoing water crisis Sunday afternoon. Organizers expected a crowd of about 60 people to attend Sunday's town hall. Instead, about 200 people attended the event. "We found a house we thought was very well...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility
A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license. The license costs $250. The measure was approved by...
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Local Favorite 5th Street Burger to Open a Second Store in Mesa
Their loaded and lauded burgers and fries will soon have a new location in Mesa, with plans for more this fall.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Travel Tips for KC Football Fans Heading to Phoenix
WICHITA, Kan. – Jan. 30, 2023 – Kansas City’s and the region’s favorite red and gold clad football team is headed back to the big game, and fans are ready to cheer them on to one more win. While many will head to a local sports bar to take in the game or plan a watch party at home, others will make the trek to Glendale, Arizona, in the Phoenix area, for the in-person experience on February 12.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
Comments / 0