Goodyear, AZ

West Valley View

Granger selected as Goodyear deputy city manager

The city of Goodyear has found its new deputy city manager. Andy Granger will take the reins after the position was left vacant by Dan Cotterman after he moved to Buckeye to become its city manager. Granger brings over 20 years of government experience to the table and is expected...
GOODYEAR, AZ
West Valley View

Business Briefcase

The West Valley is constantly growing, and restaurants and businesses are choosing to flock here to continue to open their doors to the thousands of people that call it home. This week, the Business Briefcase is breaking down a restaurant opening in Goodyear that is a local favorite wherever it has a location.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

News Briefs

City of Avondale offices closed for Presidents’ Day. City of Avondale offices, libraries and the resource center will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20. The Public Works Department will follow the holiday trash/solid waste and recycling pickup schedule. There will be no trash/solid waste...
AVONDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Travel Tips for KC Football Fans Heading to Phoenix

WICHITA, Kan. – Jan. 30, 2023 – Kansas City’s and the region’s favorite red and gold clad football team is headed back to the big game, and fans are ready to cheer them on to one more win. While many will head to a local sports bar to take in the game or plan a watch party at home, others will make the trek to Glendale, Arizona, in the Phoenix area, for the in-person experience on February 12.
KANSAS CITY, KS
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ

