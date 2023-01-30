Read full article on original website
Related
India's Gen Z grapples with Modi's dark past in clashes over new documentary
SRINAGAR, India — When the lights were suddenly cut off, the crowd of young people switched on the flashlights on their smartphones. They turned them toward the seat of a motorbike, where student activist Aishe Ghosh stood in defiance. “They will shut one screen, we will open hundreds,” she...
BBC
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
Australia superstar takes a cruel dig at Team India
Talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith has taken a cruel dig at Team India ahead of next month’s Test series between the two sides. “We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India,” Steve Smith told reporters at the Sydney airport before the Pat Cummins-led side’s departure for India. “The last time we went [to India], I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top [in the tour game], and it was sort of irrelevant.”
Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
BBC
UPSC: How Indians crack one of the world's toughest exams
For close to three years, Gamini Singla stayed away from friends, did not go on a vacation and avoided family meetings and celebrations. She stopped bingeing on takeaways, going to the cinema and stepped away from social media. Instead, at her family home near the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, she woke up at the crack of dawn, pored over text books and studied for up to 10 hours a day. She crammed, did mock tests, watched YouTube videos of achievers and read newspapers and self-help books. Her parents and brother became her only companions. "Loneliness will be your companion. This loneliness allows you to grow," Ms Singla says.
anash.org
First Shliach Born in Nigeria Celebrates Bris with Community
Shluchim in Lagos, Nigeria hold monumental bris milah for their son who is the first shliach born in the country. The bris of the first shliach born in Nigeria was celebrated this week with shluchim West Africa flying in to celebrate. The bris took place in Lagos, the largest city...
Union Berlin to sign five-time Champions League winner in biggest shock of the January window
Urs Fischer's Union Berlin are on the brink of a signing nobody saw coming at the start of the month
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices.
Controversial Narendra Modi Doc Draws Protests Outside BBC New Broadcasting House
Protests took place outside the BBC’s New Broadcasting House yesterday over controversial Narendra Modi documentary India: The Modi Question. Dozens of protesters from Britain’s Indian diaspora gathered outside the BBC HQ in London on Sunday, angered by the portrayal of the Indian leader and his relationship with the nation’s Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Indian free speech activists are trying to have the film reinstated on social media after it was removed. India’s Supreme Court will next week consider petitions against a government order to have clips of the show removed from Twitter and YouTube, Reuters reports. Two lawyers have taken out petitions against...
Cricket-Australia's Khawaja flies out to India after visa approved
MELBOURNE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia opener Usman Khawaja will join his test team mates in India later on Thursday following a delayed approval of his visa, Cricket Australia said.
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC
Sichuan: Couples in Chinese province allowed to have unlimited children
Couples in China's Sichuan province will be allowed to have as many children as they want, as the country continues to try and get a grip on its declining population. Last year, the population in China fell for the first time in 60 years. For decades, the country had a...
US News and World Report
Britain's Finance Ministry Sets Out Draft Rules to Regulate Cryptoassets
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing. Cryptoassets, such as bitcoin, have little direct regulation globally, but regulators are taking a closer...
Connecting India Past the Chicken Neck
When people think of India, they think of a triangular shape from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. While this area does cover 90% of the nation, it is a very dangerous notion that leaves out the 10% in the Northeast, connected to India through a very narrow strip of land called the Chicken Neck.
Indulging in the Sweets Traditions of South Asia
"Sponsored": This Article Contains an Affiliate Link. Sweets are an important part of South Asian cuisine with a long history and cultural significance. From India to Pakistan Bangladesh to Sri Lanka each country in the region offers unique sweets and desserts influenced by local ingredients and cultural customs. This article aims to discuss different types of sweets. Found in South Asia and the cultural significance of those sweets.
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
Comments / 0