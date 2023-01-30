Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Announces Total of $800,000 Awarded to Nonprofit and Faith-based Organizations to Deter Hate Crimes and Support Security Needs
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by County Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and members of the County Council in Rockville today for the announcement that a total of $800,000 in grant funding will be provided to 91 County organizations to improve security and deter hate crimes. The funds will come through the County’s Nonprofit Security Grants program.
Community Leaders Condemn Latest Instance Of Hate Speech At Gaithersburg HS
Community leaders in Montgomery County are speaking out after the latest hate-based act that was reported, this time a racial message that was found at Gaithersburg High School. Principal Cary Dimmick issued a statement to the community after hate-based graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room at the high...
Montgomery Co. Executive to announce $800,000 to deter hate crimes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Monday, local leaders in Montgomery County are set to allocate nearly $1 million to fight hate crimes. The announcement follows several high-profile incidents in the county, going back to last year. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined by County Council Vice President Andrew...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd Closed at I270
Germantown Road is closed at I-270 as a result of a traffic collision Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Silver Spring Homicide
Police said a suspect is in custody after a homicide. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive in Silver Spring, police shared Wednesday morning. MCPD said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.
mymcmedia.org
Child Development Center Plans to Open New Location in Germantown
A children’s daycare and educational facility will open a new location in Germantown. Hope Grows Child Development Center selected its third Montgomery County location in the Fox Chapel Shopping Center at 19721 North Frederick Road, per a release. The new location will take up most of the space formerly used by Gold’s Gym.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Investigating Homicide Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday morning that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Silver Spring. According to a tweet, “MCPD is investigating a homicide in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. There is no threat to the community.” No additional information has been released. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
Police Chief Contee calls push to disband MPD's special enforcement units a 'reach'
WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union DC Chapter is calling on Metropolitan Police to do away with “special units” like the one that was recently disbanded in Memphis in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. In D.C., the unit that has drawn the most...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
uhshawkeye.com
Is Urbana becoming an extension of Montgomery County?
That’s a question circulating the community that you’d never think you’d hear. You’re probably wondering why that’s even a question, so here’s why. If you’re an Urbana resident, you’ve noticed the new development over the years. Whether it’s Stonebarn, the Woodlands, or Boxwood at Villages of Urbana. Now new building plans have hit the town courtesy of Natelli Communities, the real estate development company that built the Villages of Urbana and most of the other neighborhoods in our community.
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
