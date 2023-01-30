Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Tri-City Herald
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Tri-City Herald
With Breanna Stewart Gone, Where Do the Storm Go From Here?
The Storm’s post–Sue Bird era is officially underway, with the veteran’s partner-in-crime, Breanna Stewart, announcing her exit from Seattle in a massive blow to the team. Stewart signed a one-year supermax deal in 2022 for Bird’s swan song as Seattle bulked up for the legendary guard’s send-off...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers Land 8 Players on Another Top 100 Prospects List
The Dodgers have made their presence known in many prospect lists this preseason. Most recently, a total of eight Los Angeles prospects made their way to The Athletic’s top 100 list. Keith Law highlighted the list of players, with catcher Diego Cartaya leading the LA pack at number 6.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Two Phillies Games will Air Exclusively on Peacock
Major League Baseball has announced the start times for every team. During the season, most Philadelphia Phillies games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia with some exceptions locally and nationally on ESPN. There will be two games that might be hard to find in the television schedule. On April 23,...
Tri-City Herald
Gary Bettman and 30 Years of Diversity Improvements
In 1989, long before any of the five NHL agents of change on the gatefold cover were even in the NHL, I was dealing with the NHL in my pursuit of a new franchise for San Jose. At that time, Gary Bettman was 37 and third in command at the NBA, Bill Daly was a 25-year-old lawyer at Skadden Arps, Kim Davis was 24 and just starting out at JP Morgan, Valerie Camillo was 16 and still in high school, and Samantha Holloway was just eight and in Grade 2. In fact, the only owner of any NHL team today who was around before my run at San Jose was Boston’s Jeremy Jacobs.
Comments / 0