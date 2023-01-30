Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Ice Storm Forces NBA to Postpone Pistons vs. Wizards
It seems that the winter weather that threatened NFL games at the tail-end of the season has now extended over into the NBA. Wizards-Pistons has been postponed because a Dallas ice storm has left Detroit unable to fly home and host the Wednesday game. The Mavericks beat the Pistons 111–105 on Monday. A rescheduled date for the Wizards-Pistons game is unknown and “will be announced at a later time,” per the league.
Tri-City Herald
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Tri-City Herald
‘Why Not Give James Harden His Love?’: Jamal Crawford Claims Luka Doncic Hypocrisy
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently achieving one of the more historically robust individual seasons in NBA history. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, he's averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists and has scored 50 points four times. Doncic's latest brilliant performance featured him scoring 53...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Tri-City Herald
Source: Bobby Slowik ‘Would Be Good For Texans’ As DeMeco Ryans’ OC
HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans wasted no time recruiting candidates for his first-ever coaching staff. The Houston Texans have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator, Bobby Slowik. A source told TexansDaily.com Ryans is trying to bring Slowik to Houston in hopes of hiring him as his new...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Gary Bettman and 30 Years of Diversity Improvements
In 1989, long before any of the five NHL agents of change on the gatefold cover were even in the NHL, I was dealing with the NHL in my pursuit of a new franchise for San Jose. At that time, Gary Bettman was 37 and third in command at the NBA, Bill Daly was a 25-year-old lawyer at Skadden Arps, Kim Davis was 24 and just starting out at JP Morgan, Valerie Camillo was 16 and still in high school, and Samantha Holloway was just eight and in Grade 2. In fact, the only owner of any NHL team today who was around before my run at San Jose was Boston’s Jeremy Jacobs.
Comments / 0