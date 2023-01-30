PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41, which frees up $200 million in housing infrastructure investment, into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed. As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state. This will enable us to attract even more Freedom-loving Americans to fill South Dakota’s open jobs.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO