ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota News Watch

Tax break likely for South Dakota residents in 2023 — but who benefits and by how much?

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem signs housing bill into law

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 41, which frees up $200 million in housing infrastructure investment, into law. “We are thankful that this bill has been revised so that these dollars can now be deployed. As South Dakota’s economy continues to boom, we have consistently ranked at or near the top of the country for fastest new housing development,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “However, even this impressive growth has not kept up with new residents moving into our state. This will enable us to attract even more Freedom-loving Americans to fill South Dakota’s open jobs.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota lawmakers file Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-China farmland ban

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday. Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. The bill’s introduction comes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota might bar rank-based voting

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8. Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Gov. Noem promised us transparency and this is what we get: hide and seek. Why won't she meet the local press?

Quoting verbatim from Gov. Kristi Noem’s official homepage you have to wonder what gives with her commitment to “the most transparent administration South Dakota has ever seen.” Here’s the full statement: “Many Americans – and even many South Dakotans – are losing their trust in government. This is particularly true of younger generations. Stories of government ineptitude and scandal doesn’t help much.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Adding incentives to open child care centers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
WYOMING STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota House says no to increasing campaign contribution limits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have increased limits that individuals and entities could give to political campaigns was defeated in the House. House Bill 1111 would have increased statewide campaign contributions from $4,000 to $5,000. Individual contributions would have increased to $2,000 for legislative and county races. The bill was defeated 37 to 31.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Nearly $2.7 million on hand after Noem’s re-election

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend. Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Dakotans for Health react to passage of HJR5004

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released

A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy