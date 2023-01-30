Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Tri-City Herald
‘Why Not Give James Harden His Love?’: Jamal Crawford Claims Luka Doncic Hypocrisy
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently achieving one of the more historically robust individual seasons in NBA history. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, he's averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists and has scored 50 points four times. Doncic's latest brilliant performance featured him scoring 53...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Tri-City Herald
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Ice Storm Forces NBA to Postpone Pistons vs. Wizards
It seems that the winter weather that threatened NFL games at the tail-end of the season has now extended over into the NBA. Wizards-Pistons has been postponed because a Dallas ice storm has left Detroit unable to fly home and host the Wednesday game. The Mavericks beat the Pistons 111–105 on Monday. A rescheduled date for the Wizards-Pistons game is unknown and “will be announced at a later time,” per the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Tri-City Herald
With Breanna Stewart Gone, Where Do the Storm Go From Here?
The Storm’s post–Sue Bird era is officially underway, with the veteran’s partner-in-crime, Breanna Stewart, announcing her exit from Seattle in a massive blow to the team. Stewart signed a one-year supermax deal in 2022 for Bird’s swan song as Seattle bulked up for the legendary guard’s send-off...
