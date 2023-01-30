Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

