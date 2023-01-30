TODAY'S OBJECTDo you ever wonder who first thought of Fedoras?

Fedoras are a popular style of hat with a wide brim and an indented pitched crown. Most are made out of fur felt, wool, or straw and finished with a ribbon hatband. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND REA MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-history-of-fedoras

Photo by BAY AREA ENTERTAINER

Photo by BAY AREA ENTERTAINER

Guaranteed Roofing & Remodeling

300+ 5 star reviews on Google

Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award - 2016

'Stay Classy Texas City' Beautification Award 2016

A+ BBB Rating

Angie's List Super Service Award 2016-2019

GUARANTEED work since 1981

Family-owned and operated

Windstorm-Certified Work (WPI-8)

2401 25th Avenue North,

Texas City, TX 77590

(409) 945-6920

https://roofingtexas.com/

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness #memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #KindnessInDeed