Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

After Deadly Storm, New Alert Will Warn Of Severe Weather

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — A western New York county is making a change in the wake of last month’s brutal winter storm. More than 40-people died in the Christmas snowstorm that struck Erie County in early January. Tuesday, officials announced they now plan to create an emergency alert...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Win a $1,000 Credit to Halleen’s Automotive

Enter to win a Winter Survival Kit from Halleen's Automotive and Accessory Store. You can customize your car or truck to survive the winter with Halleen's Automotive and Accessory Store. Winter in Western New York can get rough. From the snow and ice to those frigid temperatures, the last thing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

