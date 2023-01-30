Read full article on original website
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
police1.com
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
wnynewsnow.com
After Deadly Storm, New Alert Will Warn Of Severe Weather
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — A western New York county is making a change in the wake of last month’s brutal winter storm. More than 40-people died in the Christmas snowstorm that struck Erie County in early January. Tuesday, officials announced they now plan to create an emergency alert...
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
WHEC TV-10
Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium. According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
Win a $1,000 Credit to Halleen’s Automotive
Enter to win a Winter Survival Kit from Halleen's Automotive and Accessory Store. You can customize your car or truck to survive the winter with Halleen's Automotive and Accessory Store. Winter in Western New York can get rough. From the snow and ice to those frigid temperatures, the last thing...
Erie Co. plans emergency alert system to warn public of life-threatening storms
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced plans for an emergency alert system to alert the public of an approaching life-threatening storm.
