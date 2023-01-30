Read full article on original website
Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Launches Flagship EVs in Europe in International Push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
Some of Wall Street's Biggest Names Are Exposed to the Adani Enterprises Plunge
Adani Enterprises lost more than 60% of its market cap, or more than $30 billion, between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade. The list of top 20 shareholders of Adani Enterprises includes two of the biggest names on Wall Street. Shares of India's Adani...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
China's Real Estate Crisis Isn't Over Yet, IMF Says
"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
