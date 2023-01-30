Moralis has revealed the integration of Web3 API with Aptos (APT), Solflare Wallet introduces ‘Priority’ Gas Fees For Solana (SOL) Transactions, Meanwhile Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is ready for A big launch

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 14%, Italy partners with Algorand (ALGO) to become the first EU country to adapt banking systems with Blockchain, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) gears up for launch on February 3rd
The crypto space is highly competitive and constantly evolving, leaving traders and investors to guess which platform can best meet their needs. In this article, we’ll explore the disparity between Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), to help you determine which of these three digital assets is worth investing in for the long term.
bitcoinist.com
Metacade Features the Best Play to Earn Crypto Games. Invest Now to Make A Fortune in 2023
With gaming already a $200 billion industry, it’s no surprise that it is tipped to grow dramatically over the coming years. The sector has its faults, however, and blockchain technology is being seen as a way to restore the balance of power in the gaming industry – tipping it away from big corporate interests and delivering it into the hands of gamers.
bitcoinist.com
B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution for Brokers with B2Core Integration
As a global provider of liquidity and technology for the Forex and crypto markets, B2Broker is further broadening its white-label platform offerings. Now, the company has introduced a complete white label Match-Trader package. This solution offers cost-effective and easily accessible prices combined with an integrated B2Core system. Previously, in 2022, B2Broker had already fully integrated cTrader. With its continuously expanding product portfolio, B2Broker ensures that its customers always have access to the latest technology and services.
bitcoinist.com
Everscale Secures $5 Million Through Strategic Partnership With Venom Futures Fund
It is always a good time to build and develop in the blockchain industry, regardless of crypto market conditions. The recently established Venom Futures Fund has made a crucial contribution to Everscale. With their help, Everscale’s team aims to tackle lingering issues hindering Web3 growth. Streamlining Web3 Infrastructure With...
bitcoinist.com
3 Major Benefits Of The Lightning Network
A lightning network is just a solution that acts as the second layer of Bitcoin Blockchain technology. This network offers increased transaction time by decluttering network congestion. Experts opine that Bitcoin’s scalability problems will come to a standstill with the advent of the lightning network. It is set to provide off-chain transactions within the participating points, opening doors for liquidity and fast real-time settlements.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch Prepaid Card In This South American Country
Per a Reuters report, crypto exchange Binance will launch a popular product in Brazil, one of the most dynamic regions for the nascent asset class. The crypto exchange will roll out prepaid cards for its users in the country. According to the report, Binance is trying to deploy initiatives to...
bitcoinist.com
Breaking News – Why Alameda Research Is Suing Voyager Digital For $446 Million
The messy FTX narrative took an intriguing turn on Tuesday when FTX’s sibling firm, Alameda Research, slapped another bankrupt cryptocurrency lender, Voyager Digital, with a lawsuit. Reuters reports that Alameda is attempting to recover approximately $446 million given to Voyager prior to its own bankruptcy filing. The payments are...
bitcoinist.com
The Top 7 Altcoins To Buy in 2023 for 10x Gains
‘Altcoin’ is loosely defined as any cryptocurrency that is not Bitcoin (BTC). BTC was the first token in the cryptocurrency market, but now altcoins are usually the highest gainers out of any investment, substantially outperforming BTC in terms of price action. Here are the 7 best altcoins to buy...
bitcoinist.com
Red Pill Studio Announces Private Round for TrainCraft Game
Press Release: Following the positive reception of the in-development Metaverse game Chimeras, RedPill Studio has announced a private funding round for an up-and-coming game TrainCraft. A total of $2,490,000 is sought in this initial round. 31st January, 2023, Mahe, Seychelles – Experienced blockchain development studio RedPill has been hard at...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain data shows a significant amount of old Bitcoin supply has flowed into Binance today, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply 1-6 Months Old Has Been Deposited To Binance. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged supply is likely...
bitcoinist.com
Automotive Giant Toyota Explores Polkadot Project To Increase Business Efficiency
The Polkadot-based Astar Network recently announced the first web3 and blockchain hackathon sponsored by the Japanese Toyota Motor Corporation. HAKUHODO KEY3 company, co-founded by Astar and HAKUHODO, one of Japan’s largest advertising companies, will host the web3 hackathon on February 25 this year. The Astar Foundation will sponsor the...
bitcoinist.com
The Most Successful Presale Of 2023? Big Eyes Coin Surpasses 20 Million Dollars While Solana And OKB Struggle To Resurge
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has continued its mission to become the most successful presale of 2023 by exceeding 20 million dollars. Still in stage 9 following the appearance on a 3D billboard in New York City and the securing of a tier 1 CEX launch, the sky’s the limit for Big Eyes Coin.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Listing Shoots Threshold’s (T) Price Up, While Whale Investments In Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Increases
Many experts are considering the current period best for making an investment in cryptocurrencies, as the overall market is showing strong signs of growth. Some cryptocurrencies have posted an exemplary growth run in the past few weeks. Among them are Threshold (T) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While Threshold (T) recently...
bitcoinist.com
The Reinvention of EOS: Can Blockchain Platform Win Web3 Arms Race?
Few could have predicted a year ago that EOS might one day play a key role in the future of Web3. But a lot can change in 12 months. Now under the control of the EOS Network Foundation (ENF) following its acrimonious split from parent company Block.one, the open-source platform has emerged from the shadows to plant its flag firmly in the sand, positioning itself as an alternative to networks that have flourished since the DeFi boom of 2020 – including Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Spot Volumes Remain Elevated Despite Price Stalling
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volumes have remained at high values during the past week despite the price mostly moving sideways. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volumes Have Stabilized Above $10 Billion. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, usually, the volumes drop when the BTC price starts to...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Netflows At Neutral Values As Market Reaches Balance
Data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have reached a stalemate as netflows aren’t leaning in any particular direction. Bitcoin Demand Possibly Slowing Down As Netflows Become Neutral. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, only around $20 million in net outflows are taking place in the BTC...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallets to Lose All Anonymity? Company Raises $7.5 Million To Make It Happen
Addressable.io has raised $7.5 million to match crypto wallets to their owners using social media data. According to TechCrunch’s report, the company held a seed round led by Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Mensch Capital Partners, and North Island Ventures. Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) Maintains Bullish Streak, But How Are Holders Faring?
Cardano (ADA) continues to see good momentum even after the broader crypto market seems to be slowing down over the last few days. However, despite the action that the altcoin is seeing, holders are not faring well as the vast majority of them are still seeing losses. The Majority Of...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Heading to $28,000 Next? All Eyes Now on P2E With Bullish Crypto
With Bitcoin on the verge of breaking $24,000, the excitement has finally been injected back into the cryptocurrency industry. Unfortunately, last year’s bear market took its toll on most players in the crypto sector. Still, the recent price surge has started injecting positivity into the market while simultaneously creating 44,000 Bitcoin millionaires as the great crypto Fear & Greed index flashes “Greed” for the first time in ten months.
Comments / 0