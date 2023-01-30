Read full article on original website
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement.
What Adani’s Downfall Tells Us About India’s Crony Capitalism
The allegations put a spotlight on the relationship between India's business and political elite.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
Adani short seller attack adds to headwinds for Indian stocks
The battle royal between a well-known U.S. short seller and a well-connected Indian billionaire hits the Indian markets at a delicate time. Driving the news: Fraud allegations launched by U.S. short seller Nate Anderson's Hindenburg Research have cratered the share prices of the various entities that make up the sprawling coal, cement, ports and infrastructure conglomerate run by Gautam Adani, who Bloomberg calls Asia's richest man.
Will Apple Follow Tech Peers In Announcing A Mass Layoff This Week? Analyst Says iPhone Maker In A 'Unique' Position
Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.
Google engineer who was laid off while on mental health leave says she 'silently mourned' after receiving her severance email at 2 a.m.
Ali Neil, a Google engineer, said she called a friend, drank some whiskey, and "silently mourned" the layoff until the morning.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
BBC
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Here's why the housing market could see more action this year - and what it means for affordability
Welcome back, readers — Phil Rosen here. On this day 54 years ago, the Beatles played their last-ever gig on a rooftop in London. And just the same, today marks my last Monday writing to you from California this winter. That's not to say I'm on par with the...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it
Microsoft's billion-dollar investment in OpenAI may pose challenges for white-collar workers in multiple industries
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory
The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
