Washington State

US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Adani short seller attack adds to headwinds for Indian stocks

The battle royal between a well-known U.S. short seller and a well-connected Indian billionaire hits the Indian markets at a delicate time. Driving the news: Fraud allegations launched by U.S. short seller Nate Anderson's Hindenburg Research have cratered the share prices of the various entities that make up the sprawling coal, cement, ports and infrastructure conglomerate run by Gautam Adani, who Bloomberg calls Asia's richest man.
Benzinga

Will Apple Follow Tech Peers In Announcing A Mass Layoff This Week? Analyst Says iPhone Maker In A 'Unique' Position

Apple Inc. AAPL would lead the week's big tech earnings news flow, with the company scheduled to report on Thursday after the close. No Massive Layoffs: The most widely seen tech theme of recent times — massive layoffs — may be absent from Apple’s scheme of things, analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. The tech giant will likely cut some costs around the edges, said the analyst. But he does not expect a mass layoff from Apple this week.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
BBC

'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'

When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...

