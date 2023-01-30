Ashton Kutcher admits he was “f–king pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, “Inside Out,” hit bookstores in September 2019. Although the “That ’70s Show” alum does not “want to open anything up in that realm,” he told Esquire in a feature published Tuesday how the book’s release affected his family. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family,” Kutcher, who is the father of daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, explained. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,”...

1 DAY AGO