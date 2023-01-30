ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why

Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
RadarOnline

'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
People

Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher admits he was ‘f–king pissed’ by ex Demi Moore’s memoir

Ashton Kutcher admits he was “f–king pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, “Inside Out,” hit bookstores in September 2019. Although the “That ’70s Show” alum does not “want to open anything up in that realm,” he told Esquire in a feature published Tuesday how the book’s release affected his family. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family,” Kutcher, who is the father of daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, explained. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,”...
Shine My Crown

Model Sparks Controversy for Getting Surgery to Make Nose Bigger￼

A Black model is sparking discussion online after getting surgery to make her nose bigger shortly after getting forehead reduction surgery. Camilla Coleman Brooks admitted that she spent $20,000 on the nose job, which her fans said made her look completely different. “Yes [my nose is] bigger, [but] that’s what...
Indy100

Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'

'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
New York Post

Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband

Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
Upworthy

Trans model was cast as Taylor Swift's love interest in a new video: 'It's humanizing trans people'

The American music legend Taylor Swift released the most awaited video for the opening track of her tenth studio album, “Midnights.” The video, which accurately embodies the spirit of the song “Lavender Haze” was full of surprises for her fans across the world. It's the third video to be released from the album joining “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled," both of which were great hits.
Collider

'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word

Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.

