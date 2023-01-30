Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Sam Smith Says 'Changing' Their Pronouns 'Felt Like Coming Home' — but Had Its Challenges
Sam Smith is reflecting on their journey since coming out as non-binary in 2019. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Smith's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the "Like I Can" singer opened up about how much their life changed since the announcement. "In my personal...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
musictimes.com
Sam Smith Confidently Unveils 'True Self' With New Album 'Gloria': ''It's About Whether I Like It'
Sam Smith's newest album "Gloria" is just around the corner, and everybody can't wait to finally get to listen to the music produced during what is arguably their most iconic era yet. Unlike their previous album releases, Smith candidly talked about how "liberating" it was to write, record, and curate...
Sam Smith called for BRIT Awards to go gender-neutral, now says it's a 'shame' no women nominated this year
A British award show went gender-neutral for its "Artist of the Year" category, which singer Sam Smith advocated for but now calls it a "shame" that no female artists were nominated.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
Why 21 Savage Says He and Drake Aren’t on the Same Level
21 Savage and Drake released their collaborative album 'Her Loss' in November 2022. 21 Savage said that he and Drake aren't on the same level.
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Megan Crumpler Admits She’s Jealous of Vannessa Cross’s Weight Loss in Season 2
Now that the new season of '1,000-lb Best Friends' has premiered, fans are excited to see how Meghan, Vannessa, Tina, and Ashley are managing their weight loss journeys.
Ashton Kutcher admits he was ‘f–king pissed’ by ex Demi Moore’s memoir
Ashton Kutcher admits he was “f–king pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, “Inside Out,” hit bookstores in September 2019. Although the “That ’70s Show” alum does not “want to open anything up in that realm,” he told Esquire in a feature published Tuesday how the book’s release affected his family. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family,” Kutcher, who is the father of daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, explained. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,”...
Model Sparks Controversy for Getting Surgery to Make Nose Bigger￼
A Black model is sparking discussion online after getting surgery to make her nose bigger shortly after getting forehead reduction surgery. Camilla Coleman Brooks admitted that she spent $20,000 on the nose job, which her fans said made her look completely different. “Yes [my nose is] bigger, [but] that’s what...
Paris Hilton's Comeback Savaged in Viral Tweet: 'She's Still a Racist'
While Hilton has been back in the headlines for welcoming a child via surrogate, many people have pointed to her history of problematic language.
bravotv.com
Leah McSweeney Shows Her 10-Month Body Transformation: “I’ve Been Putting In That WORK”
The RHONY fashion mogul shared before-and-after photos and explained why she’s feeling “stronger,” “healthier,” and “happier” these days. Leah McSweeney is excitedly showing off her transformation after nearly a year of focusing on her mental and physical health. “Now versus 10 months ago....
Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
People Are Defending Sam Smith After Their New Video Led To Body-Shaming — From Conservatives, Other Queer People, And More
"The amount of homophobia and fat-shaming Sam has been subjected to lately (that, too, from their OWN community) is so disappointing."
Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband
Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
Upworthy
Trans model was cast as Taylor Swift's love interest in a new video: 'It's humanizing trans people'
The American music legend Taylor Swift released the most awaited video for the opening track of her tenth studio album, “Midnights.” The video, which accurately embodies the spirit of the song “Lavender Haze” was full of surprises for her fans across the world. It's the third video to be released from the album joining “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled," both of which were great hits.
Collider
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
‘1,000-lb Best Friends’: Fans Can’t Figure Out Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler’s Hotel Situation After the House Flood
'1000-lb Best Friends' co-stars Tina Arnold and Meghan Crumpler are living together in a tough situation. But fans don't understand how they make it work.
