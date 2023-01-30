ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports

The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian.  A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was...
The Independent

London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret

A London tour guide and author has shared footage of hidden wartime secrets dotted around the capital.During a visit to London Bridge, Jack Chesher spotted two uprooted bollards that are in fact “sneakily disguised, recycled, upended cannon barrels”.His footage shows the posts in all their glory, having been dug out of the ground.“Upended cannons were used as mooring posts and bollards in the city for centuries, as a convenient way of repurposing old cannons,” Chesher explains in another Living London History video.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan reveals his 'hardest day' as Mayor of LondonLove Island first look: New bombshell Samie set to enter the villa tonightKeir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech
BBC

Eastern Powerhouse: MPs call for region potential to be realised

A group of MPs is appealing to the prime minister to help the East of England "realise its full potential". A letter, signed by 20 Tory MPs, called for an "independent economic review" for the so-called Eastern Powerhouse. It comes as a parliamentary debate heard how the region was one...
BBC

HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point

Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
sciencealert.com

World's Oldest Runestone Uncovered in Norway Spells Out a Mysterious Word

Norwegian archaeologists believe they have found the world's oldest runestone inscribed almost 2,000 years ago, making it several centuries older than previous discoveries, they announced on Tuesday. The square brown sandstone rock, measuring about 30 by 30 centimeters (12 by 12 inches), was found during the excavation of an ancient...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....

Comments / 0

Community Policy