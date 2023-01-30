A London tour guide and author has shared footage of hidden wartime secrets dotted around the capital.During a visit to London Bridge, Jack Chesher spotted two uprooted bollards that are in fact “sneakily disguised, recycled, upended cannon barrels”.His footage shows the posts in all their glory, having been dug out of the ground.“Upended cannons were used as mooring posts and bollards in the city for centuries, as a convenient way of repurposing old cannons,” Chesher explains in another Living London History video.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan reveals his 'hardest day' as Mayor of LondonLove Island first look: New bombshell Samie set to enter the villa tonightKeir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech

2 DAYS AGO