Glendale, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
CHANDLER, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Valley housing analyst sees sellers bouncing back in Mesa

The leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market says 2023 is starting to look like the year when the sellers market will return after a gloomy second half of 2022. But the Cromford Report says it might take a while psychologically for both buyers and sellers to find much to be happy about.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application

Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale Arts & Culture Fest set to showcase area

The city of Glendale, the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Local First Arizona are teaming up to bring an immersive experience to the West Valley community — the Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest. Slated for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the festival at...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how far Phoenix home prices have dropped

Homebuyers are cautiously stepping back into the market as mortgage rates hover in the low 6% range. Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation’s largest metro areas. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Aviation International News

Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus

Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ

