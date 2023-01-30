Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility
A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
tourcounsel.com
Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
Phoenix sees largest drop in home price growth nationwide
Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation's largest metro areas.
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide
A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.
Czinger Vehicles' performance car makes Arizona debut at new Scottsdale showroom
If you are familiar with the movie "Top Gun," Czinger Vehicles' 21C might draw some parallels to the fighter jets used on the big screen.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
themesatribune.com
Valley housing analyst sees sellers bouncing back in Mesa
The leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market says 2023 is starting to look like the year when the sellers market will return after a gloomy second half of 2022. But the Cromford Report says it might take a while psychologically for both buyers and sellers to find much to be happy about.
Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road. The market part of the...
azbex.com
Goodyear Postpones Mixed-use Master Plan Application
Saying they were concerned the project did not meet the original vision for its location, the Goodyear City Council postponed an application for Goodyear Celebration Plaza, a mixed-use master plan on approximately 70 acres fronting I-10 between Litchfield Road and 143rd Avenue. ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC’s proposal for the...
Glendale Star
Glendale Arts & Culture Fest set to showcase area
The city of Glendale, the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Local First Arizona are teaming up to bring an immersive experience to the West Valley community — the Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest. Slated for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the festival at...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how far Phoenix home prices have dropped
Homebuyers are cautiously stepping back into the market as mortgage rates hover in the low 6% range. Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation’s largest metro areas. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
Aviation International News
Honeywell Receives First SAF Shipment at Phoenix Campus
Honeywell Aerospace will begin the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its Phoenix campus after receiving its first delivery of the renewable fuel over the past week. The company will use the SAF in the development and production testing of its auxiliary power units (APUs) and aircraft engines, as well as the testing of units from its repair and overhaul facility.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market
Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.
'We have absentee property owners': East Valley residents want trashy Twin Knolls cleaned up
PHOENIX — The Twin Knolls in East Mesa is an area that provides a break in the landscape from the surrounding region. The two hills rise above the surrounding suburban neighborhoods and RV homes. They offer a piece of nature that otherwise is missing. "There is so much nature...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa
A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
Comments / 1