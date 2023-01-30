Read full article on original website
Related
Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report
It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
China's BYD Wants To Buy Ford's Plant In Germany
Chinese manufacturer BYD is on a shortlist of buyers for Ford's assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The plant currently builds the Focus, but production will end in 2025. Ford will not need the factory beyond 2025 as it's shifting over to a truck, SUV, and EV business model. The Wall...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Ford Mach-E Price Cuts Right Strategic Move, Says Analyst: Why Tesla Is 'Uniquely Positioned' In This 'Game Of Thrones Battle'
Ford Motor Co. F announced on Monday that it was lowering the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle prices across trims, which is seen as a reactive move to EV industry leader Tesla Inc.’s TSLA string of price cuts. What Happened: Tesla’s up to 20% price cuts announced in mid-January kicked...
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain.
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
electrek.co
Toyota cracks amid electric vehicle movement, CEO replaced by Lexus chief
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, who has been leading the company since the global financial crisis, is stepping down amid mounting pressure as the industry moves to electric vehicles. Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company’s founder has been one of the most outspoken critics of going all in on electric vehicles despite the rest of the industry moving forward.
Autoblog
Nissan teases new EV concept debuting this week: Tune in and Max Out
Nissan's showing a new electric concept this Wednesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. EST. Or it could be the physical version of a concept we've seen. The tagline for the livestream encourages all to tune in and "see what happens when virtual becomes physical. Discover how our latest concept car takes zero emissions mobility to the max!" The placeholder image includes the rear corner of the Max-Out concept, which was one of Nissan's concepts promoting the automaker's Ambition 2030. The initiative involves a 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion U.S.) investment over the next five years, part of which will pay for launching 23 new electrified models, 15 of those being pure electric. The other models could use the company's e-Power powertrain, which adds a gasoline range-extender engine. Nissan wants its lineup and the Infiniti range to be 50% electrified globally by 2030, with goals differing for various markets. Europe is targeted for 75% electrified sales in the next five years; the aim for the U.S. and China is 40%.
US News and World Report
Taiwan's Foxconn Taps Former Nissan and Nidec Heavyweight Seki for EV Business
(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later...
Nissan and Renault agree to overhaul alliance, this time as equals
TOKYO/PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Renault SA (RENA.PA) agreed on Monday to a sweeping remake of their two-decade-old automaking alliance that will put them on equal footing and see the Japanese company invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business.
US News and World Report
China's BYD Dreams Big in Auto Powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for Build Your...
Wolfspeed Likely To Divulge Germany EV Plant Details Worth €2B To Bail Out Carmakers From Chip Crisis
German chip supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and U.S. chipmaker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF will likely share plans to build an electric vehicle chip plant in the Saarland region. The move coincided with carmakers like Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY and Volkswagen AG VWAGY battling a crisis of vital semiconductors for their electric vehicle transition, Reuters reports.
WDIO-TV
IMF upgrades its outlook for the global economy in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. That’s the view of the International Monetary Fund,...
Volkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a battery cell facility in Ontario, Canada. The province of Ontario has also chipped in with investments and incentives, Reuters reported. Ontario’s lobby register has recorded five entries in January for Volkswagen, including one for the CEO, Oliver Blume. The automaker...
WDIO-TV
India’s finance minister announces new clean energy funds
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several new clean energy initiatives in the government’s annual federal budget speech on Wednesday, saying “green growth” is a top priority for the country. More than $8 billion dollars were announced for projects like mangrove restoration...
WDIO-TV
Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...
Comments / 0