Nissan's showing a new electric concept this Wednesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. EST. Or it could be the physical version of a concept we've seen. The tagline for the livestream encourages all to tune in and "see what happens when virtual becomes physical. Discover how our latest concept car takes zero emissions mobility to the max!" The placeholder image includes the rear corner of the Max-Out concept, which was one of Nissan's concepts promoting the automaker's Ambition 2030. The initiative involves a 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion U.S.) investment over the next five years, part of which will pay for launching 23 new electrified models, 15 of those being pure electric. The other models could use the company's e-Power powertrain, which adds a gasoline range-extender engine. Nissan wants its lineup and the Infiniti range to be 50% electrified globally by 2030, with goals differing for various markets. Europe is targeted for 75% electrified sales in the next five years; the aim for the U.S. and China is 40%.

3 DAYS AGO