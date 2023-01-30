ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report

It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
CarBuzz.com

China's BYD Wants To Buy Ford's Plant In Germany

Chinese manufacturer BYD is on a shortlist of buyers for Ford's assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The plant currently builds the Focus, but production will end in 2025. Ford will not need the factory beyond 2025 as it's shifting over to a truck, SUV, and EV business model. The Wall...
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
US News and World Report

Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
WASHINGTON STATE
electrek.co

Toyota cracks amid electric vehicle movement, CEO replaced by Lexus chief

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, who has been leading the company since the global financial crisis, is stepping down amid mounting pressure as the industry moves to electric vehicles. Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson of the company’s founder has been one of the most outspoken critics of going all in on electric vehicles despite the rest of the industry moving forward.
Autoblog

Nissan teases new EV concept debuting this week: Tune in and Max Out

Nissan's showing a new electric concept this Wednesday, February 1, at 8 p.m. EST. Or it could be the physical version of a concept we've seen. The tagline for the livestream encourages all to tune in and "see what happens when virtual becomes physical. Discover how our latest concept car takes zero emissions mobility to the max!" The placeholder image includes the rear corner of the Max-Out concept, which was one of Nissan's concepts promoting the automaker's Ambition 2030. The initiative involves a 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion U.S.) investment over the next five years, part of which will pay for launching 23 new electrified models, 15 of those being pure electric. The other models could use the company's e-Power powertrain, which adds a gasoline range-extender engine. Nissan wants its lineup and the Infiniti range to be 50% electrified globally by 2030, with goals differing for various markets. Europe is targeted for 75% electrified sales in the next five years; the aim for the U.S. and China is 40%.
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Foxconn Taps Former Nissan and Nidec Heavyweight Seki for EV Business

(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had hired former Nissan Motor Co and Nidec Corp executive Jun Seki as its chief strategy officer for electric vehicles, adding a high-profile auto executive to bolster its industry ambitions. Seki, once seen as a contender for the top job at Nissan, later...
Reuters

Nissan and Renault agree to overhaul alliance, this time as equals

TOKYO/PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Renault SA (RENA.PA) agreed on Monday to a sweeping remake of their two-decade-old automaking alliance that will put them on equal footing and see the Japanese company invest in Renault's new electric vehicle business.
US News and World Report

China's BYD Dreams Big in Auto Powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for Build Your...
WDIO-TV

IMF upgrades its outlook for the global economy in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. That’s the view of the International Monetary Fund,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Volkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario: Report

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a battery cell facility in Ontario, Canada. The province of Ontario has also chipped in with investments and incentives, Reuters reported. Ontario’s lobby register has recorded five entries in January for Volkswagen, including one for the CEO, Oliver Blume. The automaker...
WDIO-TV

India’s finance minister announces new clean energy funds

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several new clean energy initiatives in the government’s annual federal budget speech on Wednesday, saying “green growth” is a top priority for the country. More than $8 billion dollars were announced for projects like mangrove restoration...
WDIO-TV

Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy