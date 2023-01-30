Read full article on original website
Level 3 Data: A Portfolio Manager’s Key to Liquidity Risk Measure in Times of Uncertainty
Amid challenging and volatile markets and negative stock performance in 2022, how can portfolio managers control portfolio liquidity risk effectively and maximise the returns from these investment decisions? Masami Johnstone, Senior Client Advisor at BMLL, argues that a data-driven dialogue between the investment team and trading desks is imperative to measure portfolio liquidity risk and support the investment decision-making process.
US Regulatory Changes Rival Post–Dodd-Frank Period
The current volume of proposed regulatory change in the US compares to the period after the passing of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was in response to the 2008 financial crisis. Deloitte said its 2023 Capital Markets Regulatory Outlook: “In 2023, we expect the impacts...
Eventus Introduces Validus AML
Eventus introduces Validus AML (VAML), new end-to-end anti-money laundering solution to help exchanges, institutions combat financial crime. Innovative offering combines signals-based approach, rules-based logic and advanced data analytics with customizable technology for targeted, efficient results. NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade...
TECH TUESDAY: BridgeWise Raises $13MM to Transform Global Equity Research
TECH TUESDAY is a weekly content series covering all aspects of capital markets technology. TECH TUESDAY is produced in collaboration with Nasdaq. Tel Aviv-based BridgeWise, formerly known as Deshe Analytics, announced a $13M round led by Group 11. Additional participants in the round include the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) through its investment fund L4 Venture Builder (subject to regulatory approval), as well as Mangrove VC, and additional private investors. This new funding will further the firm’s mission to make high-end investment research tools accessible to global investors using generative AI.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Appoints New Head of US Equities
BNP Paribas Asset Management (‘BNPP AM’) announces the appointment of Geoff Dailey as Deputy Head of US Equities, with effect from February 2023. He will succeed Pamela Woo as Head of US Equities following her planned retirement at the end of June 2023. Pamela retires after a long and successful career spanning 30 years in the industry, including almost 20 years at BNPP AM.
DTCC Issues First-Ever Analysis on Climate-Related Financial Risk
DTCC ISSUES FIRST-EVER ANALYSIS ON HOW CLIMATE-RELATED FINANCIAL RISK MAY IMPACT FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURES. New York/London/Hong Kong/Singapore/Sydney, February 1, 2023 ‒ The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today issued the first-ever analysis that examines how climate-related financial risk, namely physical risk and transition risk, may impact financial market infrastructures (FMIs).
ETF Asssets Extend Lead Over Hedge Funds to $4.6tr
ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported that assets invested in the global ETFs industry extended its lead over the global hedge fund industry by US$4.57 trillion at the end of Q3 2022, based on data from ETFGI and HFR. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Firms Should Invest in Technology to Keep Up with Regulatory Landscape
Keeping abreast with regulatory change, improving data quality and managing risks and controls within the business are just some of the headaches facing compliance teams, according to Brian Lynch, President of SteelEye US, said. “Investing in technology is key for firms to ensure they can identify risks before the regulator...
IOSCO Reports on Global Investment Funds
The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) published the second edition of the Investment Funds Statistics Report (IFSR), which provides new insights into the global investment funds industry. The report is based on a comprehensive collection of IOSCO members’ supervisory data as of end-2021. The IFSR is...
Virtu Reports Record Year in Options Market Making
Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial, said that the company had another record year in options market making in 2022б as it continues to expand across venues, asset classes and geographies. “We continue to view our investment in this business as a key long-term engine of growth,” he said....
