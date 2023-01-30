TECH TUESDAY is a weekly content series covering all aspects of capital markets technology. TECH TUESDAY is produced in collaboration with Nasdaq. Tel Aviv-based BridgeWise, formerly known as Deshe Analytics, announced a $13M round led by Group 11. Additional participants in the round include the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) through its investment fund L4 Venture Builder (subject to regulatory approval), as well as Mangrove VC, and additional private investors. This new funding will further the firm’s mission to make high-end investment research tools accessible to global investors using generative AI.

