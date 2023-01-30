ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

How California, Arizona, and Other Western States Are Creating New Water Supply During Drought

Water scarcity is a growing concern for many Western states as droughts become more frequent and severe due to climate change. But there may be a solution hiding underground: aquifer recharge. Aquifers, or underground layers of water-bearing rock, have been a reliable source of water for years. However, as the demand for water increases and climate change causes more extreme weather, aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. This not only leads to water shortages but also harms vegetation and wildlife and can damage flood control structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Phys.org

NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley

In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

California hit with one final round of storms

California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

How California’s recent flooding could set the stage for a dangerous wildfire season

Originally Published: 26 JAN 23 13:49 ETBy Rachel Ramirez and Renée Rigdon, CNN     (CNN) -- With vast stretches of desert that give way to towering, snow-capped mountains or the waters of the Pacific Ocean, California's landscape has always been alluring. But it is this very climate -- where dry summers and wet winters provide the The post How California’s recent flooding could set the stage for a dangerous wildfire season appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy