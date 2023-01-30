Read full article on original website
wglt.org
State Farm IT outsourcing will lead to 451 layoffs; many will be offered jobs at HCLTech
State Farm will be laying off 451 employees in Bloomington next month, part of the insurer's IT outsourcing plan, the company told state officials. Many of the employees will be offered jobs at the company taking over that IT work, called HCLTech. The Bloomington-based insurer's plans were disclosed in the...
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
wglt.org
Bloomington plans to increase roadwork spending in next annual budget
Bloomington city officials say they want to significantly boost the city's spending on roadwork next year. The city has started its annual budget planning. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said tax revenue is up and the public has said road improvements should be a priority. “Even though we’ve had a...
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/30/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks and some are suggesting significant changes to address Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. While the state has until the end of the spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1st, many lawmakers believe something needs done as soon as possible. Illinois’ five statewide pension systems had a total unfunded liability of $140 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Many downstate lawmakers are concerned of more tax increases. Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver his budget and State of the State address February 15th in Springfield.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Unit 5 board approves 2023-24 budget cuts
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school is on the chopping block on a recent Unit 5 budget recommendation. According to budget recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle, Carlock Elementary School could be closed in the 2024-25 school year. The school closer is one of many recommended budget cuts...
wmay.com
Springfield collects over $70k in unnecessary meter payments last year
It’s been almost three years since Springfield stopped requiring people to plug downtown parking meters – but some folks still haven’t gotten the memo. The city began allowing free parking at the meters in March 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though no one is required to put money in the meters, the city still collected nearly $71,000 in the calendar year 2022 from people who didn’t hear about the policy or simply forgot.
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding
January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
Illinois Legislative Oversight is Weak Compared to Other States
Year after year, Springfield makes headlines for bribery, corruption and even bullying. A report from the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Department of Political Science found Illinois to be the third most corrupt state. And a BGA Policy analysis found, ethical oversight of Illinois’ legislature is uniquely weak among the 50 states.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
WCIA
Urbana Indoor Farmer Market Vendor Spotlight: Middle Fork Mushroom Co
FEB 8-9 I HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER. Thank you to Albert Lea Seed sponsoring our 2023 Organic Grain Conference & Trade Show. Albert Lea Seed is a third-generation, family- and employee-owned farm seed company in business for 100 years. We are a certified organic handler & processor, and we are proud to offer one of the largest selections of organic farm seed in the nation including: corn, soybeans, alfalfa, small grains, grass, clover, forages, cover crops, native seed and garden seed. Albert Lea Seed, Viking, and Blue River products are now all conveniently available under one roof! Call 800.352.5247 or learn more at alseed.com.
